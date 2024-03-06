Balanced Pacers headed back to district final

Hayes’ Jake Lowman slices through a pair of Westerville South defenders during the first half of Wednesday’s Division I district semifinal at Big Walnut. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Clinging to a two-point lead at the break, the Delaware Hayes boys basketball team knew it needed to handle things a bit differently in the second half of Wednesday’s Division I district semifinal against Westerville South than it did in the first.

For starters, the second-seeded Pacers needed to slow down the D-I Central District Player of the Year, Kruz McClure, who scored 23 of the 16th-seeded Wildcats’ 27 first-half points.

They also needed to get everybody involved.

Fortunately for Hayes (25-1), it managed to do both on the way to a 67-52 win.

Jake Lowman hit a three-pointer to open the third quarter — a period the Pacers won 23-13 — before Jeremiah Russell split a pair of free throws and scored inside to bump the lead to 37-30 less than three minutes in.

Hamza Bendahhou hit a three to keep South within striking distance, but Jesse Burris, Landon Vanderwarker and Lowman scored on consecutive trips down the floor to bump the lead back to seven, 45-38.

Another Vanderwarker hoop extended the lead even more before Carter Piatt-Brown hit a floater off the glass to make it 49-38 late in the third.

While the Pacers were scoring, McClure and the Wildcats weren’t … at least not at the same clip they were in the first half.

“We went to our matchup zone in the second half, so that was the big difference,” Hayes coach Adam Vincenzo said. “I mean, he (McClure) is a good player. I thought he made a lot of tough shots, too … it’s not like we weren’t guarding.

“So, we were holding on to that zone — I wanted to get it to halftime and come out with it as an adjustment — and, thankfully, it worked out well for us.”

The Pacers’ balance helped, too.

McClure finished with a game-best 32 points, but didn’t get a ton of help. Hayes, meanwhile, had four players finish in double figures and another close with nine.

“When we’re balanced, that’s when we’re at our best,” Vincenzo said. “We have some guys who’re capable of going out and getting some, but when we’re balanced, it’s pick your poison.

“We’re unselfish, and that’s what we talked about at halftime … just being us. Let’s get out and go, let’s push, let’s run, let’s be us. We did a good job of that … and we have some seniors who, obviously, are going to do whatever it takes to keep us rolling.”

Two of those seniors, Burris and Lowman, finished with 17 and 12 points, respectively. Vanderwarker chipped in 14 points, Piatt-Brown had 12 and Russell finished with nine.

With the win, Hayes secured its third trip to a district final in the last five years. It’ll play 22nd-seeded Walnut Ridge — a 69-46 winner over Grove City — for a district championship Saturday at Ohio Dominican’s Alumni Hall. Tip is slated for 5 p.m.

Also: Hilliard Bradley 57, Olentangy Liberty 37; Olentangy Orange 67, South 53; Westerville North 57, Olentangy Berlin 43.