Delaware County Property Transfers

7188 Hawksbeard Dr, Westerville, Lytle, James M & Eyerman, Amy Elizabeth To: Lytle, James M, $236,650

1489 Lovingston Way, Sunbury, P & D Builders Ltd To: Fisher, Stephen A & Melinda, $117,500

9423 Clermont Cir, Powell, Chappell, Julie To: Alinari, Lapo & Lapalombella, Rosa, $310,000

16 Watson Way, Powell, Wanko, Thomas E & Arnold, Diane S To: Graham, Theodore Patrick & Stacey, $592,500

367 Bethany Ave, Powell, Kedo, Alexander III & Lisa Jo Trustees To: Olson, Eric & Doggett, Hannah G, $577,000

6139 Mink Street Rd, Ostrander, Land Of T1me Llc To: Lakatos, Lajos & Eva, $86,000

2837 Eastwick Rd, Delaware, Burt, Bruce E & Joyce E To: O’connell, Conleth S Jr & Christina M, $550,000

442 Randall Rd, Delaware, Suszek, Chad M & Xun S To: Wicks, Tina & David, $449,000

6374 Boone Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Williams, Jacob & Betsy, $491,230

7288 Holstad Ct, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Jacques, Mark D & Barbara, $581,800

265 Talla Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Harris, George T II & Holly H, $382,640

1140 Clover St, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Rastogi Harshit & Akanksha, $478,500

275 Wyman Lake Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Saggio, Vian & Andrew, $642,390

289 Livorno Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Gadapalli, Mahesh & Dasuju, Rajitha, $513,800