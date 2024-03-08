Parkway project gets TRAC funding

This map shows the phases of the I-71 and Sunbury Parkway Project. Courtesy | ODOT

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Review Advisory Council (TRAC) has approved funding for several central Ohio projects, including Interstate 71 at Sunbury Parkway in Delaware County.

The new service interchange south of U.S. Route 36/state Route 37 will get $5 million in additional requested funding for construction in 2025. According to ODOT’s final 2024-2027 major new construction program list, $17.5 million is committed for construction in 2025. This would be for Phase A of the project — partial interchange, the first of seven phases. The next phase would finish the west side of the I-71 interchange in 2027.

Based on the phasing plan, a five-lane parkway west would also be constructed in 2027. Phase D, a three-lane parkway east to Galena, wouldn’t take place until 2032. Next would be a two-lane parkway east of Galena in 2033, which includes a full-width bridge. The final two phases — a five-lane parkway east past Kintner Road to Galena Road, and a seven-lane parkway from 3 B’s & K Road to 36/37 past Africa Road — would complete the project in 2035.

“TRAC has approved investing $127.3 million for 18 major transportation projects in 13 counties over the next four years,” said ODOT in a press release issued on Feb. 28. “The approved list includes $21 million in new construction funding, $35.5 million in additional funding for construction, $33.4 million in new funding for preliminary engineering, and $28.4 million in additional funding for development of projects.”

Other listed TRAC projects getting the green light that may be of interest to central Ohioans:

• $22.5 million in additional funding for Franklin County’s I-270 east at I-71 north outer belt ramp widening in 2025.

• $15 million in new funding for the Central Ohio Transit Authority’s West Broad Street Corridor project in Franklin County. This construction would implement rapid transit bus service along a nine-mile corridor of U.S. Route 40 from downtown Columbus to Prairie Township in 2026.

• $5 million in new funding for preliminary engineering of State Route 161 in 2024. This project in Franklin and Licking counties would widen the highway from four to six lanes between U.S. 62 and S.R. 37.

In all, 18 out of 28 projects were approved by TRAC, an investment of $127.3 million in 13 of Ohio’s counties.

“As Ohio’s economy continues to grow, these projects will help ensure that our infrastructure keeps pace,” said Governor Mike DeWine, in the release. “These projects represent an ongoing investment to ensure people and goods can safely and efficiently move throughout Ohio.”

“Our mission is to provide Ohio with a transportation system that is safe, accessible, well-maintained, and positioned for the future. By advancing these projects, we’re fulfilling that mission,” added ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].