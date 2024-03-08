Kuhn selected for Top Business Development Award

Kuhn

Farmers National Company, the nation’s leading farm and ranch management company, is pleased to announce that Sandy Kuhn, of Delaware, was recently recognized for her outstanding efforts in developing new business for the company during 2023.

Kuhn, a farm manager and real estate agent, received the Top Business Development Award for the year in a companywide competition among 100 professional farm and ranch managers in a 29-state area.

Kuhn can be contacted at (740) 209-4177, by email at [email protected],or at www.FarmersNational.com/SandyKuhn.

Employee-owned Farmers National Company is the nation’s leading landowner services provider. Farmers National Company manages more than 5,000 farms and ranches in 30 states comprising more than 2 million acres. For more information on our company and the services provided, visit www.FarmersNational.com.