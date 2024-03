Delaware County Property Transfers

22500 Delaware County Line Rd, Marysville, Deel, Patrick To: Rosebrook, Jeffrey D, $400,000

1 Woolley Park, Ashley, Heimlich, Norma L To: Rucker, Marc C & Rebecca L & Matrunick, Heather, $20,000

2803 Barharbor Ct, Lewis Center, Andersen, Christian P & Marlene A To: Shindollar, Garrett Spencer & Sarah Mckinzie, 580,000

3891 Oakbrook Ln, Powell, Schaeper, Levy Tamara J Trustee To: Buroker, Paul A & Geiger, Pansy L, $288,000

5110 Cheshire Rd, Galena, Navigator Holdings Llc To: Shore Capital Real Estate Partners Holdco Llc, $900,000

14446 Hartford Rd, Sunbury, Kotolowski, Dale A & Edith A To: Fowler, Michael Allen & Cole, Lynette Kay, $449,000

7215 Grafton Ln, Galena, Trinity Home Builders Llc To: Koomson, Dorcas E, $640,689

11061 Fancher Rd, Westerville, Remy, Collin To: Carey, Regan K & Shawver, Summer E, $288,000

8601 Clover Glade Dr, Lewis Center, Ramani, Shyam Sundar & Giridhar, Lavanya To: Barber, Raneq, $408,000

8139 Joshua Way, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Gaydos, Jordan & Rohrer, Tyler, $686,935

672 White Fawn Run, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Reddy, Lokeswara Rao & Maradana, Pramodini, $552,000

6206 Lawford Ln, Powell, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Pandya, Rupal B, $458,430

129 Bluestone Ln, Delaware, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Vadlapatla, Satish Babu & Alekhya, $643,490

652 Mill Stone Dr, Sunbury, Pulte Homes Of Ohio Llc To: Duffey, Zachary & Lauren L, $643,300

2194 Nelson Ln, Delaware, Bettis, Garrett E & Malyssa S To: Waihenya, Daniel & Mwaura, Susan N, $155,000

1584 Grove Hill Dr, Columbus, Evans, Clint D & Stephanie R To: Grover, Daniel & Bledsoe, Jensyn, $420,000