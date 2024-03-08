17-year-old charged with murder

A 17-year-old is in custody in connection with a shooting on Ross Street Friday afternoon that left a man dead.

The City of Delaware Police Department issued a press release Friday evening and reported that at 3:59 p.m. police were summoned to the first block of Ross Street on the report of a shooting. Police reported that initial information indicated a male suspect fled the scene on foot and when police arrived, they found an adult male on Ross Street who had been shot.

The man was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital by the Delaware Fire Department, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The man’s identity was held Friday as police notified his family.

Police said a 17-year-old suspect was located in the area shortly after the incident and reported he was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center pending murder charges in Delaware County Juvenile Court.

The investigation was still ongoing Friday. Delaware police are being assisted by the Delaware County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information to share with investigators to contact the Delaware Police Department’s tip line at (740) 203-1112 or by e-mail at [email protected].

