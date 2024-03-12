Man killed in Berkshire Township crash

Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Berkshire Township that killed a Mount Vernon man Monday.

Troopers from the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that at approximately 10:37 a.m., William C. Stewart, 61, of Mount Vernon, was operating a gray 2002 Ford F-150 southbound on on U.S. Route 36 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Township Road 33 in Berkshire Township. Troopers said that after failing to stop, Stewart struck the trailer of a westbound white 2019 Freightliner commercial semi driven by Harjit Singh, 41, of Greenwood, Indiana.

Stewart, the Patrol said, was transported by Delaware EMS to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Singh did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash.

The Patrol said both men were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County EMS, Ohio Department of Transportation and BST&G Fire and EMS.

The Patrol said Monday afternoon that the crash remains under investigation.