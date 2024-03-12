Wornstaff library receives national grant

ASHLEY — Wornstaff Memorial Public Library has been selected as one of 310 nationwide libraries to participate in round two of Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities.

The competitive award comes with a $10,000 grant that will help the library add door openers to its entrances.

The Board of Trustees and library are grateful for the opportunity the grant will provide to improve access for our community members to enter the building via door openers. It will be a great first step to increasing our accessibility.

As part of the grant, Wornstaff Memorial Public Library staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host a conversation with residents about accessible entrance and use the grant funds to improve our entrances by adding door openers.

Wornstaff Library is a busy place as a hub of the local community. As a library, we wish to remain relevant in our current modern society. The design of our original building in 1928 did not provide inclusive accessibility. We need to increase accessibility so the library can maintain our current programs and services to our patrons as well as prepare the library for future needs.

If you are interested in getting involved or taking part in the conversation, please contact Jennifer Bourget or Amee Sword at [email protected], or visit www.wornstafflibrary.com for more information.

Since 2014, ALA’s Libraries Transforming Communities initiative has re-imagined the role libraries play in supporting communities. Libraries of all types have utilized free dialogue and deliberation training and resources to lead community and campus forums; take part in anti-violence activities; provide a space for residents to come together and discuss challenging topics; and have productive conversations with civic leaders, library trustees and staff.

Submitted by the Wornstaff Memorial Public Library.