SourcePoint issues local scam alert

SourcePoint was recently made aware of two local scam attempts in which the perpetrators misrepresented themselves as SourcePoint employees. Both attempts were made with the goal of obtaining personal financial information. Both attempts were reported to local authorities, as well as the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

SourcePoint’s in-home care services are coordinated by a licensed care consultant, and monthly statements are mailed to individuals. Safeguards are in place to protect clients’ personal and financial information, and individuals are never asked for payment for any services coordinated by SourcePoint at the time of delivery.

SourcePoint team members and volunteers most often have previously scheduled appointments with clients and have identification that links them to SourcePoint. If there is any doubt about a person’s identity or their affiliation with SourcePoint, individuals are directed to call SourcePoint’s main number at 740-363-6677 for clarification.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55, as well as family caregivers. Services and programs are supported by the local senior services levy, private and corporate donations, grants, and the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. Learn more at MySourcePoint.org.

Submitted by SourcePoint.