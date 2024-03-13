Class to focus on reducing alcohol-related risks

Fowles

In 2022, the Delaware Public Health District completed a Community Health Assessment. It highlighted many of the reasons why Delaware County continues to be one of the top places in Ohio to live, work and play. The survey asked adults to honestly share answers to questions regarding weight and physical activity, diet and nutrition, and health habits regarding tobacco use and alcohol consumption.

However, survey data showed that 33% of Delaware County adults were considered binge drinkers. Binge drinking is classified as five or more alcoholic drinks (for men) or four or more drinks (for women) on one occasion. Alcoholic beverages remain the most used and abused substance for people of all ages, with alcohol consumption normalized in social context, yet creating real consequences for individuals, families and communities.

On Wednesday, March 20, at 4:30 p.m. in the Delaware County District Library: Liberty Branch, the Delaware Public Health District will present “Minimize Risk, Maximize Life: Reducing the Risk of Problems Related to Alcohol Consumption.” Minimize Risk, Maximize Life is an evidence-based, low-risk drinking course for adults who would like to learn about reducing the risk of problems related to alcohol consumption for themselves or their loved ones.

The goal of this course is to awaken an inner reflection that recognizes that behavior change, when necessary, is possible and how making that change enhances wellness and the quality of life. Registration is recommended. The class seeks to help participants think differently about their alcohol use behavior and ultimately consider what might be gained through adopting or maintaining low-risk drinking choices.

Each participant will receive a $25 Walmart gift card after completion. Interested participants can register at www.delawarelibrary.org. Click on the “Find an Event” tab and register for the program on March 20. The Library is happy to have community partnerships with the Delaware Public Health District, Prevention Awareness Support Services (PASS), and Envision Partnerships to bring this program to Delaware County residents.

If you’re feeling inspired to live a healthier life, see what some of these titles might also do for your mental enlightenment. They come from our new books in the spirituality and religion section from earlier this year. I’d also like to wish a ‘Happy Ramadan’ to those who observe it this month.

• “Fast, Pray, Share: Ramadan Reflections” by Lawrence Brazier. Fasting is an ancient form of worship practiced by followers of many faith traditions. To reinforce community spirit and honor this practice with feelings of gratitude, Muslims break bread not only with other Muslims but also with friends and colleagues who subscribe to other religions. Featuring authors from different faith groups, this book aims to contribute to the rejuvenating spirit of this holy month.

• “Think You’ll Be Happy: Moving Through Grief with Grit, Grace, and Gratitude” by Nicole Avant. Moving and candid, “Think You’ll Be Happy” is part memoir, part exploration of grief and healing. The author, a former U.S. ambassador and daughter of long-time Motown executive Clarence Avant, recounts the tragic loss of her mother, how her faith helped her navigate the grieving process, and her tips for fostering positivity going forward.

• “Dancing in My Dreams: A Spiritual Biography of Tina Turner” by Ralph H. Craig III. This well-researched religious biography of music legend Tina Turner explores her relationship with religion, from the Baptist church she was raised in to practicing Buddhism beginning in the 1960s and 70s. Of particular note is the way the author, scholar Ralph H. Craig, puts Tina’s journey in context, following developments in pop culture and in society at large.

• “God’s Monsters: Vengeful Spirits, Deadly Angels, Hybrid Creatures, and Divine Hitmen of the Bible” by Esther J. Hamori. Union Theological Seminary professor Esther J. Hamori examines some of God’s creepier creations in this compelling look at the more supernatural elements in the Bible. Readers are asked to contemplate terrifying angels with too many eyes, four-faced cherubs, six-winged serpents, and how even monstrosity can be divine.

• “How the Talmud Can Change Your Life: Surprisingly Modern Advice from a Very Old Book” by Liel Leibovitz. Though the Talmud is a notoriously complex text, this engaging and thought-provoking guide sets out to make seemingly impenetrable conversations between rabbis about theology and religious law accessible for curious readers searching for answers.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library’s web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected]. No matter how you contact us, we’re always glad you asked!