Seniors attend tax workshops

Delaware County seniors packed the SourcePoint meeting room Thursday for two workshops designed to help Delaware County senior citizens reduce their property tax bills.

More than 150 seniors attended the workshops, which were put on by Delaware County Treasurer Donald E. Rankey Jr.

“I was extremely happy with the turnout,” Rankey said. “We filled the meeting room. There is a serious interest from our seniors in finding ways to reduce their property taxes and stay in their homes. I can see the benefit of putting on more of these workshops in the future.”

State Rep. Brian Lorenz (R-Powell) spoke at the event and said that such workshops are vital to Delaware County seniors.

“I firmly believe in the concept of aging in place,” Lorenz said. “Partnering with Treasurer Rankey and other local elected officials to provide property tax relief for all residents, especially seniors and veterans, is a priority for me.”

Attendee Dan Thomas said he got a lot out of the workshop.

“I’m living on a fixed income, and the tax increases are hurting,” Thomas said. “I want to live in my home in Delaware County, but it’s becoming increasingly harder to do that with the ever-increasing property tax bills. I got a lot out of these workshops and plan to implement some of the strategies we learned to reduce my property tax bill.”

The recent revaluation was conducted by the county auditor, who sets the property tax values. As treasurer, Rankey’s job is to collect the property taxes.

“I want to thank state Rep. Lorenz, state Sen. Andy Brenner and County Auditor George Kaista for joining me at the workshop to help our seniors,” Rankey said.

