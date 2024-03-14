Off-duty Columbus police officer killed in crash

An investigation is ongoing after an off-duty officer with the Columbus Police Division was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 23 Wednesday morning.

City of Delaware police reported Wednesday afternoon that officers were summoned to the area of Cottswold Drive and U.S. 23 at approximately 7:56 a.m. Police report they learned a southbound SUV, driven by Jay Miclat, 39, and a northbound motorcycle driven by Andrew Mott, 36, of Delaware, crashed into each other when the SUV attempted to turn east into the Delaware Square Shopping Center.

Police report Mott was ejected from his motorcycle and was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police report that Mott was an off-duty Columbus police officer.

The Columbus Division of Police issued a statement Wednesday afternoon stating Mott had “dedicated five years of his life to selflessly serving” the Columbus community.

“Officer’s Mott commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of others was unwavering, and his loss will leave a deep void in our hearts,” the statement continued. “During his tenure, (Mott) exemplified professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication and enthusiasm in every aspect of his duty. (Mott’s) legacy will endure through the lives he positively impacted and the countless individuals he helped during his service. He will not be forgotten, and his memory will continue to inspire us all.”

Traffic reconstruction personnel were called to the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing, police said Wednesday afternoon.