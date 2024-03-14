Village adds, names new park

GALENA — Much activity took place at the village’s council meetings for the last half of 2023, and here’s a roundup.

On June 26, council voted to have Mid States Recreation design and build the playground for Miller Park. “There have been numerous calls with questions about the new sewer billing/irrigation rate,” the minutes said, and a resident commented on the sewer bills. The village’s Finance Committee later met “to discuss a possible solution to resident’s concerns about their sewer bills.”

Councilman Zach Hopper suggested naming the parkland at Arrowhead Lake Estates after resident John Bland for his nearly 60 years of contributions to Galena. This was approved unanimously at the next meeting, with Bland present.

An amendment to the village’s subdivision regulations as recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission had a first reading after a public hearing at the July 24 meeting. It was described as a comprehensive revision. There was also a progress report on preparations for the Galena Fall Gathering that took place on Oct. 14, and council proposed an ordinance to close roads around the village square for the event. Council also discussed applying for a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

A public hearing was held to establish the DORA at a special meeting on Aug. 16 in Council Chambers of the Village Hall, 109 Harrison St. There were safety concerns expressed.

Three residents expressed concerns about establishing a BMX Park during the Aug. 28 meeting, and Mayor Jill Love “responded that the idea had been brought to the village and is in the exploration stage.” Dave O’Neal, president of the Galena Historic Foundation, said he was working on a pamphlet outlining the history of Galena.

Another special meeting was held Sept. 11, where council approved closing roads for the Fall Gathering, as well as the DORA.

On Sept. 25, Jennifer Wilson of the Delaware Public Health District said she will again be attending the meetings, and they are in their new building. Jan Garlock of Ohio Wesleyan University spoke about the Lifelong Learning Institute, which offers classes for adults 55 and older at a fee of $75. It was also said Journey Fellowship would have trunk or treat for Halloween.

An update on the playground at Miller Park was given by Gillian Doucette on Oct. 23. “The plan didn’t duplicate any equipment that kids would be playing on at school and it should take about 6-8 weeks for completion hopefully in May 2024,” the minutes said. Also at that meeting, the development plan application by M/I Homes for Miller Farm was approved.

The Nov. 20 meeting had council approving the rental of the village hall, which was a former church, on Sunday mornings for the growing Grace Church of Sunbury.

During a special council meeting on Nov. 29, “A Resolution Advancing Funds In the amount Of $233,835.00 From the General Fund 1000 To Grant Construction-ODNR 4201 And Declaring An Emergency” was approved.

Lastly, council met on Dec. 18. “Village Administrator, Jean Sylvester reported she has been working on getting the Blackhawk Street Lights fixed,” the minutes said. “Materials have been purchased for the Cemetery using the grant money received, and she is working on purchasing the playground equipment.”

Council at that time consisted of Hopper, Chris Durrence, Mike Fry, President Kathy Krupa, Todd Musacchio and Josh Porter. Also present were Sylvester (who is also deputy zoning inspector), Love, Fiscal Officer Michelle Dearth, and Solicitor Ken Molnar.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected].