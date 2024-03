Delaware County Property Transfers

4081 Vista Walk Ln, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Rayaprolu, Sarvani, $673,599

541 Pisa Loop, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $94,500

317 Quarata Dr, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $94,500

1363 Cypress Point Dr, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $96,820

1373 Cypress Point Dr, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $96,820

8748 Devon Ridge Ct, Sunbury, Northstar Residential Development Llc To: Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc, $157,900

1541 Goldwell Dr, Sunbury, Northstar Residential Development Llc To: Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc, $81,000

4380 Village Club Dr, Powell, Osborne, Derrick C & Mary R Trustees To: Thompson, Alexandra J & Guerrieri, Matthew C, $965,000

4528 Scioto Meadows Ln, Powell, Homeroad North Llc To: Powell, Thomas Arthur & Susan Taylor, $636,206

2338 Lackey Old State Rd, Delaware, Betso, Kathleen A Trustee To: Conlon, Scott & Celia, $850,000

6827 Hilmar Dr, Westerville, Lin, Trukin K & Chung K To: Agbogbo, Frank K & Juliana A, $419,500

245 Rutherford Ave, Delaware, G. D. K. & E. D. To: White, Aundrea, $390,000

5460 Spruce Ln, Westerville, Russell, Jason & Heather To: Gadd, Kevin M & Wendy R, $595,000