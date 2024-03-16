Talk emphasizes urgency of climate technology

In a weekly thought-provoking talk held at the Methodist Church on William Street by the nonprofit organization Great Decisions, Delaware residents gathered to delve into pressing global issues.

On March 8, David Carpenter, a member of Citizens Climate Lobby, American Solar Energy Society, and Green Energy Ohio, led the discussion centered on the role of climate technology and the need for solutions.

Carpenter’s approach to addressing climate change relies on an understanding of physics and energy dynamics rather than solely focusing on the biological aspects. Stressing the importance of a stable climate for sustaining agriculture to provide for our planet’s 8 billion people, Carpenter underscored the urgency of mitigating the climate crisis across various sectors, including industry, transportation, electricity, agriculture, land use and waste management.

Delving into the realm of energy technology, Carpenter outlined the shift towards renewable sources, particularly solar energy, as a viable alternative to traditional fossil fuels. He emphasized the cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits of solar energy production, advocating for distributed energy systems to minimize transmission losses.

The discussion also touched upon the challenges of energy storage, especially in managing the fluctuations in solar energy production. In comparison to other sources of energy, such as batteries and wind power, Carpenter argues that solar energy is the most cost effective and environmentally friendly alternative. Looking at the usage of solar panels worldwide and in the United States, the facts presented by Carpenter show that Ohio is lagging behind the rest of the states and the world when it comes to renewable energy and solar panels.

The talk concluded with a discussion on mitigation strategies, exploring options such as carbon capture and sequestration. Carpenter underscored the need for continued research and development in renewable energy technologies to combat the looming threat of climate change effectively.

This story was written by Emily Kocel, an intern for the Great Decisions of Delaware community discussion series.