DACC launches podcast about workforce

The “Industry Insights” podcast is hosted by DACC Superintendent Jay Poroda, who said the DACC wanted to develop the show in order to foster a sense of collaboration and partnership between educators and industry professionals. Alicia Mowry | Delaware Area Career Center Pictured left to right: DACC Superintendent Jay Poroda, Digital Design junior Skyler Swendrick, Digital Design junior Jaylen Harris, DACC Director of Public Information Alicia Mowry and Tim Harman, the senior consultant of Workforce Innovation Center & Community Engagement manager with Amazon Web Services pose together for a photo after recording the debut episode of “Industry Insights,” a podcast about the trends in the workforce. Alicia Mowry | Delaware Area Career Center

Delaware Area Career Center Superintendent Jay Poroda recently launched a new podcast to talk about the future of the workforce and how the DACC can best prepare students.

Poroda said the podcast — “Industry Insights” — was started because there are “so many important conversations” happening among schools and business partners about preparing students for their futures in the workforce.

“The more we can share with each other as educators and industry professionals, the more we can foster a sense of collaboration and partnership,” Poroda said. “We are all working towards a common goal of providing engaging and rewarding experiences for our students that will empower them to successful careers in thriving industries. The podcast is one way to share what is happening behind the scenes with our educational and business partners as well as our parents and community members.”

The podcast is developed and produced by the DACC with students from the school’s Digital Design program assisting in the production. Poroda said the podcast’s target audience is “anyone who has an interest in the direction that the workforce is headed today, tomorrow, and into the future.”

“There is a lot happening in Ohio and across the country that directly impacts our businesses, schools, and families,” Poroda said. “Our business partners need to be able to hire talented staff; our schools must be equipped to provide valuable educational tools and experiences; and our families need to know how they are being supported and how they can offer support to their children.”

The first episode features a discussion with Tim Harman, the senior consultant of Workforce Innovation Center & Community Engagement manager with Amazon Web Services. Poroda said he plans to have more professionals from more career fields on the show.

“Working in partnership with businesses and industry professionals across our state is something we do every day in career and technical education,” Poroda said. “Being able to bring that collaboration to a new format in the podcast was especially rewarding. Tim Harman from the Workforce Innovation Center was the perfect first guest as he has a rich background in connected schools with business professionals. In future episodes, we will be delving into the health care, manufacturing and technology fields.”

The podcast is available to listen to at https://www.delawareareacc.org/page/podcast.

Poroda said he wants listeners to know the conversations on the podcast are “real, actionable conversations.”

“We are talking about what is happening right now in our county, our state, and our country to be ready for the future of work,” Poroda said.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.