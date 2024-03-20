2024 Primary Election Results

UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS

Registered voters in Delaware County: 161,201

Total ballots: 47,798 (29.65%)

Contested races

Representative to Congress (4th District/Democratic)

Steve Thomas 3,149 34.74%

Tamie Wilson 5,915 65.26%

State Representative (61st District/Democratic)

David Hogan 3,091 67.77%

Christian Smith 1,470 32.23%

State Representative (61st District/Republican)

Michael Holt 3,611 26.66%

Beth Lear 9,932 73.34%

County Treasurer (Republican)

John O’Brien 4,066 15.54%

Ken O’Brien 11,877 45.39%

Don Rankey 10,226 39.08%

Member of County Central Committee – Delaware City 4-C (Democratic)

Amanda Apicella 65 47.79%

Peg L. Watkins 71 52.21%

Member of County Central Committee – Liberty C (Democratic)

Kathy Harrington 40 56.34%

Holly Hodkinson 31 43.66%

Member of County Central Committee – Orange B (Democratic)

Suzanne M. Binau 51 41.13%

Stacey Neff 73 58.87%

Member of County Central Committee – Powell I (Democratic)

Robert A. Davis 44 60.27%

Ted Klecker 29 39.73%

Member of County Central Committee – Sunbury City B (Democratic)

Sharon J. Avis 39 68.42%

William L. Shelby 18 31.58%

Member of County Central Committee – Troy A (Democratic)

Gregory Bean-DeFlumer 7 18.42%

Richard Bradley 31 81.58%

Member of County Central Committee – Berlin D (Republican)

Anthony J. Macisco 73 38.22%

Patrick D. Paykoff 118 61.78%

Member of County Central Committee – Brown (Republican)

Donald Dicke 136 43.87%

Dawn Pittman Huston 174 56.13%

Member of County Central Committee – Concord A (Republican)

M. Susie Daily 19 8.09%

Jason Haney 45 19.15%

Adam Headlee 112 47.66%

Eric Hughes 59 25.11%

Member of County Central Committee – Concord C (Republican)

Russell Martin 109 49.77%

Jessica Miller 110 50.23%

Member of County Central Committee – Concord G (Republican)

Merrilee Wakefield 155 77.11%

Patricia Werner 46 22.89%

Member of County Central Committee – Concord F (Republican)

Seiji Kille 7 3.57%

Laura P. Kleinschmidt 43 21.94%

Kyle Schumm 146 74.49%

Member of County Central Committee – Delaware B (Republican)

Beau Euton 40 18.35%

Jeff Kidd 178 81.65%

Member of County Central Committee – Delaware City 1-F (Republican)

Larry Garrett 96 50.53%

Annette Leatherman 94 49.47%

Member of County Central Committee – Delaware City 4-B (Republican)

Janine Baker 68 51.52%

Sarah JanTausch 64 48.48%

Member of County Central Committee – Genoa I (Republican)

Chris Chesnick 100 60.61%

Robert M. Riley 65 39.39%

Member of County Central Committee – Genoa T (Republican)

Patrick M. Myers 97 41.99%

Sara L. Walsh 134 58.01%

Member of County Central Committee – Liberty A (Republican)

Cyndi Dawson 55 23.91%

Michael Gemperline 48 20.87%

Bill Henderly 127 55.22%

Member of County Central Committee – Liberty F (Republican)

Velva Dunn 116 68.64%

Melanie Leneghan 53 31.36%

Member of County Central Committee – Liberty C (Republican)

Pat Donovan 127 67.55%

Roger A. Gilcrest 61 32.45%

Member of County Central Committee – Liberty H (Republican)

Scott Donaldson 124 44.77%

Becca Mount 153 55.23%

Member of County Central Committee – Liberty O (Republican)

Anna Castellanos 42 47.19%

Peggy S. Guzzo 47 52.81%

Member of County Central Committee – Liberty P (Republican)

Larry Carlson 63 59.43%

Gary Vest 43 40.57%

Member of County Central Committee – Orange A (Republican)

Katy Barricklow 82 47.40%

Nickolas K. McCoy 91 52.60%

Member of County Central Committee – Orange N (Republican)

Brad Allen 103 61.68%

Karl von Valtier 64 38.32%

Member of County Central Committee – Orange R (Republican)

Nancy Downhour 138 56.10%

Anne Vagasky 108 43.90%

Member of County Central Committee – Ostrander (Republican)

Scott Fryman 68 47.22%

Will Wright 76 52.78%

Member of County Central Committee – Porter A (Republican)

Terence L. Dunahugh 49 25.52%

Amanda Isganitis 20 10.42%

Duane Yoder 123 64.06%

Member of County Central Committee – Powell C (Republican)

Emily Matteo 79 45.93%

Melissa K. Riggins 93 54.07%

Member of County Central Committee – Shawnee Hills (Republican)

Mary Gates 57 67.86%

Carol J. Kender 27 32.14%

Member of County Central Committee – Thompson (Republican)

Gary Beery 66 46.81%

Kent G. Manley 75 53.19%

Member of County Central Committee – Westerville City D (Republican)

Jeffrey Gray 112 88.89%

Arthur Wallis Shantz Jr. 14 11.11%

Issues

City of Delaware – Proposed Ordinance – Municipal Recreation – 0.15/Continuing

For the Income Tax 4,165 51.26%

Against the Income Tax 3,960 48.74%

City of Delaware – Proposed Ordinance – Municipal Services – 0.35/5 yrs – Comm 2025

For the Income Tax 3,019 37.40%

Against the Income Tax 5,054 62.60%

Proposed Bond Issue – B.S.T. & G. Fire – 0.78 mill/15 yrs – Comm 2024

For the Bond Issue 1,896 61.22%

Against the Bond Issue 1,201 38.78%

Proposed Bond Issue – Olentangy LSD – Bond and Tax Levies

For the Bond Issue and Levies 8,926 36.55%

Against the Bond Issue and Levies 15,493 63.45%

Local Liquor Option – By Particular Location – Sunday Sales – Mohio Pizza

YES 276 86.25%

NO 44 13.75%

These unofficial results were provided by the Delaware County Board of Elections.