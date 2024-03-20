2024 Primary Election Results

UNOFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS
Registered voters in Delaware County: 161,201
Total ballots: 47,798 (29.65%)
Contested races
Representative to Congress (4th District/Democratic)
Steve Thomas 3,149 34.74%
Tamie Wilson 5,915 65.26%
State Representative (61st District/Democratic)
David Hogan 3,091 67.77%
Christian Smith 1,470 32.23%
State Representative (61st District/Republican)
Michael Holt 3,611 26.66%
Beth Lear 9,932 73.34%
County Treasurer (Republican)
John O’Brien 4,066 15.54%
Ken O’Brien 11,877 45.39%
Don Rankey 10,226 39.08%
Member of County Central Committee – Delaware City 4-C (Democratic)
Amanda Apicella 65 47.79%
Peg L. Watkins 71 52.21%
Member of County Central Committee – Liberty C (Democratic)
Kathy Harrington 40 56.34%
Holly Hodkinson 31 43.66%
Member of County Central Committee – Orange B (Democratic)
Suzanne M. Binau 51 41.13%
Stacey Neff 73 58.87%
Member of County Central Committee – Powell I (Democratic)
Robert A. Davis 44 60.27%
Ted Klecker 29 39.73%
Member of County Central Committee – Sunbury City B (Democratic)
Sharon J. Avis 39 68.42%
William L. Shelby 18 31.58%
Member of County Central Committee – Troy A (Democratic)
Gregory Bean-DeFlumer 7 18.42%
Richard Bradley 31 81.58%
Member of County Central Committee – Berlin D (Republican)
Anthony J. Macisco 73 38.22%
Patrick D. Paykoff 118 61.78%
Member of County Central Committee – Brown (Republican)
Donald Dicke 136 43.87%
Dawn Pittman Huston 174 56.13%
Member of County Central Committee – Concord A (Republican)
M. Susie Daily 19 8.09%
Jason Haney 45 19.15%
Adam Headlee 112 47.66%
Eric Hughes 59 25.11%
Member of County Central Committee – Concord C (Republican)
Russell Martin 109 49.77%
Jessica Miller 110 50.23%
Member of County Central Committee – Concord G (Republican)
Merrilee Wakefield 155 77.11%
Patricia Werner 46 22.89%
Member of County Central Committee – Concord F (Republican)
Seiji Kille 7 3.57%
Laura P. Kleinschmidt 43 21.94%
Kyle Schumm 146 74.49%
Member of County Central Committee – Delaware B (Republican)
Beau Euton 40 18.35%
Jeff Kidd 178 81.65%
Member of County Central Committee – Delaware City 1-F (Republican)
Larry Garrett 96 50.53%
Annette Leatherman 94 49.47%
Member of County Central Committee – Delaware City 4-B (Republican)
Janine Baker 68 51.52%
Sarah JanTausch 64 48.48%
Member of County Central Committee – Genoa I (Republican)
Chris Chesnick 100 60.61%
Robert M. Riley 65 39.39%
Member of County Central Committee – Genoa T (Republican)
Patrick M. Myers 97 41.99%
Sara L. Walsh 134 58.01%
Member of County Central Committee – Liberty A (Republican)
Cyndi Dawson 55 23.91%
Michael Gemperline 48 20.87%
Bill Henderly 127 55.22%
Member of County Central Committee – Liberty F (Republican)
Velva Dunn 116 68.64%
Melanie Leneghan 53 31.36%
Member of County Central Committee – Liberty C (Republican)
Pat Donovan 127 67.55%
Roger A. Gilcrest 61 32.45%
Member of County Central Committee – Liberty H (Republican)
Scott Donaldson 124 44.77%
Becca Mount 153 55.23%
Member of County Central Committee – Liberty O (Republican)
Anna Castellanos 42 47.19%
Peggy S. Guzzo 47 52.81%
Member of County Central Committee – Liberty P (Republican)
Larry Carlson 63 59.43%
Gary Vest 43 40.57%
Member of County Central Committee – Orange A (Republican)
Katy Barricklow 82 47.40%
Nickolas K. McCoy 91 52.60%
Member of County Central Committee – Orange N (Republican)
Brad Allen 103 61.68%
Karl von Valtier 64 38.32%
Member of County Central Committee – Orange R (Republican)
Nancy Downhour 138 56.10%
Anne Vagasky 108 43.90%
Member of County Central Committee – Ostrander (Republican)
Scott Fryman 68 47.22%
Will Wright 76 52.78%
Member of County Central Committee – Porter A (Republican)
Terence L. Dunahugh 49 25.52%
Amanda Isganitis 20 10.42%
Duane Yoder 123 64.06%
Member of County Central Committee – Powell C (Republican)
Emily Matteo 79 45.93%
Melissa K. Riggins 93 54.07%
Member of County Central Committee – Shawnee Hills (Republican)
Mary Gates 57 67.86%
Carol J. Kender 27 32.14%
Member of County Central Committee – Thompson (Republican)
Gary Beery 66 46.81%
Kent G. Manley 75 53.19%
Member of County Central Committee – Westerville City D (Republican)
Jeffrey Gray 112 88.89%
Arthur Wallis Shantz Jr. 14 11.11%
Issues
City of Delaware – Proposed Ordinance – Municipal Recreation – 0.15/Continuing
For the Income Tax 4,165 51.26%
Against the Income Tax 3,960 48.74%
City of Delaware – Proposed Ordinance – Municipal Services – 0.35/5 yrs – Comm 2025
For the Income Tax 3,019 37.40%
Against the Income Tax 5,054 62.60%
Proposed Bond Issue – B.S.T. & G. Fire – 0.78 mill/15 yrs – Comm 2024
For the Bond Issue 1,896 61.22%
Against the Bond Issue 1,201 38.78%
Proposed Bond Issue – Olentangy LSD – Bond and Tax Levies
For the Bond Issue and Levies 8,926 36.55%
Against the Bond Issue and Levies 15,493 63.45%
Local Liquor Option – By Particular Location – Sunday Sales – Mohio Pizza
YES 276 86.25%
NO 44 13.75%
These unofficial results were provided by the Delaware County Board of Elections.