Arts Park announces upcoming events

The start of the 2024 event season at Boardman Arts Park is being marked by two free events, open to all: the Solar Eclipse Viewing and a May Day Celebration.

All are invited to view the solar eclipse at Boardman Arts Park on Monday, April 8. The park will be open, with restrooms available. Park volunteers will be onsite starting at 1 p.m. to answer questions about the park, sell eclipse glasses for $2 and water, and hand out free commemorative stickers donated by Citicom Print Services.

Everything is available while supplies last, and proceeds will benefit Boardman Arts Park. The partial eclipse will begin at 1:59 p.m.; the totality will last from 3:13 to 3:17 p.m. Crowd size is uncertain during this once in a lifetime event, so guests are encouraged to register ahead of time at https://givebutter.com/solareclipseatboardman.

May Day has become an annual celebration at Boardman Arts Park held on May 1. This year, the third graders from Woodward Elementary Grade class will honor the tradition of the Boardman School with a maypole dance and singing. The celebration will be held from noon-1 p.m. at the park. Guests are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy free popcorn or purchase gelato from the Ciao Cafe cart. Register ahead of time at https://givebutter.com/maydaycelebration.

“Boardman Arts Park has a motto of Where Community and Creativity Meets,” said Roxanne Amidon, Director of Boardman Arts Park, “These two events bring the community together for the unique entertainment that sets our Park apart.”

Boardman Arts Park is grateful for the Delaware community’s continued support that enables these events to be free and open to the public. Delaware Vision Care, located at 34 N. Sandusky St. in Delaware, is sponsoring the Solar Eclipse event. Willow Brook Christian Communities is sponsoring the May Day Celebration and has created flower and fern crowns for the Woodward students to wear during their performance.

Boardman Arts Park is located at 154 W. William St. in Delaware. The 2.2-acre green space is filled with unique art pieces, walking paths, and benches. Annual events are held including the Delaware County Beer and Wine Festival, Create Event and Ghost Walk, as well as art and yoga classes, concerts and socials. The park is a 501c3 non-profit organization.

Submitted by Boardman Arts Park.