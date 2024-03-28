BV students selected for art exhibition

Three Buckeye Valley High School students were recently selected to have their artwork displayed in the Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition. From left to right: Lauren Burbacher, Dennis Parker and Molly Jones. The students were selected out of 8,000 entries from across the state and will have their art displayed next month. Courtesy photo | Buckeye Valley Local Schools

Three Buckeye Valley High School students were recently selected to have their artwork displayed at the Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition.

The three students — Lauren Burbacher, Molly Jones and Dennis Parker — were selected out of 8,000 overall entries and the 1,300 that were selected to enter state judging. This is the 54th year for the exhibit, which aims to showcase “the educational and artistic advancement of our talented young people in the state of Ohio.”

Three hundred and twenty-six pieces were selected for the exhibition by state jurors with 24 of the 326 chosen to receive the Governor’s Award of Excellence.

Burbacher and Jones each had one artwork selected at the Cameo level to be displayed at the Ohio Department of Education building in downtown Columbus.

Parker received the highest award of having one piece of artwork chosen to receive the Governor’s Award of Excellence. Parker also had three other works chosen at the top 300 level, meaning they will all to be displayed at the James A. Rhodes Tower in Columbus.

The exhibition opens at the James A. Rhodes State Office Tower, across from the Ohio Statehouse, in April and the end of May. An awards ceremony is also held at the Riffe Capitol Theatre in the students’ honor on April 21.

More information about the exhibition can be found at www.govart.org.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.