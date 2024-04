Births

The following births were reported by Grady Memorial Hospital:

• Feb. 26 — Arjun Kakarla, son of Nandini Pavullulri and Hariesh Kakarla.

• Feb. 27 — Alexa Evans, daughter of Natalie Hines and Austin Evans.

• Feb. 29 — Robert Vincent Jones III, son of Ciara Cast and Robert Vincent Jones II.

• Feb. 29 — Marlonii Manley, daughter of Cassidy and Jamal Manley.

Birth announcements are printed with permission.