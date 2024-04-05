Guyton Guyton to receive Distinguished Service Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal and Ohio Department of Public Safety Division of EMS will honor Jack Guyton of Radnor with its Distinguished Service Award at the 43rd annual Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards on Wednesday, April 24. The ceremony will take place from 2-3:30 p.m. inside Gallery I at COSI, located at 333 W. Broad St. in Columbus.

This ceremony takes place each year to recognize the valor, dedication and exemplary service of fire service members from across the state.

A 20-year veteran of the fire service, Guyton has dedicated over a decade to serving as a key member of the Ohio Local Assistance State Team (LAST), an initiative supported by the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. In his role, Guyton provides critical assistance to families, fire departments, and communities mourning the loss of firefighters in the line of duty. He provides a wide range of support services, including helping grieving families navigate the complex process of securing benefits available to them. Guyton continues to maintain a connection with the Fallen Firefighters Foundation to ensure Ohio’s fallen heroes are honored appropriately.

In addition to his responsibilities with LAST, Guyton has an extensive record of service, which includes roles as an honor guard organizer, bagpiper, and educator at Concord Township Fire and EMS in Delaware County. His dedication to service, which ranges from volunteering at the Radnor Fire Department to instructing swift water rescue domestically and internationally, underscores his commitment to the fire service community.

During this year’s ceremony, Guyton will be among 11 honorees from across Ohio to receive awards in the following categories:

Citizens Award

Drake & Andrew Carrell, Eaton, Preble County

Fire Service Valor Award

Robert Bloom, Aaron Lopez, Springfield Fire Department, Springfield, Clark County

Ohio Fire Service Distinguished Service Award

James Delman, Bridgeport, Belmont County

Jack Guyton, Radnor, Delaware County

Robert Lloyd, Fairport Harbor, Lake County

Glenn Michael Ullom, Centerburg, Knox County

Ohio Fire Service Instructor of the Year

Courtney Kelly, Lowellville, Mahoning County

Ohio Fire Prevention Educator of the Year

Angela Potter, Copley, Summit County

Ohio Fire Officer of the Year

Shawn McKelvey, Fredericksburg, Wayne County

Ohio Fire Educator Lifetime Achievement

Charles Dixon, Granville, Licking County

Ohio Fire Department of the Year

Pomeroy Fire Department, Pomeroy, Meigs County

There are approximately 50,000 dedicated men and women who serve in Ohio’s fire service. The Hall of Fame & Fire Awards Ceremony recognizes the bravery, commitment and sacrifice those men and women make on behalf of their communities.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Commerce.