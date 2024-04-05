Work continues at Galena Road and routes 36/37, as shown in a recent photo. The corner building was razed, and utilities were relocated. Gary Budzak | The Gazette Roundabouts, road widening ahead

Detours are ahead for road widening, bridge replacements, roundabout construction and resurfacing in Delaware County.

The Engineer’s Office published its 2024-25 Road Construction Guide in February. It lists 19 county and township road projects. In this article, we’ll focus on the dozen projects starting or concluding in 2024. A future article will look at the projects slated for next year.

In no particular order:

• The bridge on Warrensburg Road over the Scioto River will be repaired from summer to fall, resulting in a four-month closure.

• A new $3.3 million peanut-shaped roundabout is going in at Worthington and Lewis Center roads. The nearly-year-long project is to begin in June with utility relocation, followed by a two-month intersection closure for construction (residential access maintained).

• Work on the intersection of U.S. Route 36/state Route 37 and Galena Road will continue into October. The $3 million joint project with the Ohio Department of Transportation includes a new traffic signal, and new turn lanes. There are closures of Galena Road, but traffic is maintained on the two routes.

• Through November, the county has four small bridge replacement projects: North Galena Road 0.5 miles north of Kilbourne Road; Dulin Road 0.25 miles south of Steamtown Road; Fontanelle Road 0.25 miles east of the Union County line; and Hartford Road 0.13 miles east of Ross Road. These bridges will be closed for around two months when they are under construction.

• Hyatts Road will be widened to three lanes between the roundabouts west at Steitz Road and east at Sawmill Parkway from May to August.

• Cheshire Road will be widened to three lanes between the roundabouts west at Piatt Road and east at Old State Road from August to November in a $2.5 million project.

• Steitz Road will be widened from Harvest Point to Hyatts Road and the S-curve will be realigned starting September and continuing to July 2025. “One-to-two-month closure at the S-curve, followed by reconstruction of the remaining section while maintaining one-way northbound traffic for about five months,” the Engineer’s Office said.

• For those who live on Bale Kenyon Road, phase two of the improvements will begin in September. This will involve widening the road from East Powell Road to Pine Ridge Drive. The work will conclude in July 2025. “Utility relocation followed by full closure traffic for about four months with traffic maintained to work zone residences,” the Engineer’s Office said.

• In September, a 10-foot-wide recreational trail will be built on the north side of Home Road from Olentangy Liberty High School to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.

• Green Meadows Drive will be extended from Lewis Center/North Road roundabout to the Home Road extension east of U.S. Route 23 from March to October. Construction of the $3 million, 0.9-mile, three-lane road will not impact traffic.

• The culvert replacement near the intersection of Berlin Station and Braumiller roads that was completed last summer still required some shoulder widening east to Glenn Parkway this week. The project is said to be completed in July.

• Last but not least, there will be $9 million in countywide pavement resurfacing and preventive maintenance to county and township roads. This will run from May to October.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak photographs and reports on stories in eastern Delaware County and surrounding areas.