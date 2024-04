Delaware County Property Transfers

157 Silver Pine Ln, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Atukuri, Rakesh Kumar & Yama, Divya, $567,890

7094 Ashford Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Raja Ashwinthan Shiyyali Chidambara & Gajendran, Sri Dharini, $504,470

323 Hickory Ln, Delaware, Vsop Construction Llc To: Blackburn, Ashley M & Heiby, Alex M, $385,000

550 Crick Stone Dr, Delaware, Klemmer, Kory & Emily To: Shukla, Amit & Ritika, $645,000

5179 Threshing Pl, Delaware, Burke, Rose Marie To: Cortelezzi, Richard & Deborah, $620,000

269 Wyman Lake Dr, Delaware, Glenross North Llc To: Nvr Inc, $100,000

247 Livorno Rd, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $94,500

218 Passina Ct, Delaware, Rzepecki, Glenn Robert & Anna Mae To: Blaney, Tom William & Dorothy, $560,000

4171 Clipper Ct, Lewis Center, Schrader, Christopher C & Myers Kiley D To: Davis, Evan & Caitlin, $730,000

5403 Meadowood Ln, Westerville, Schneider, Eleanor J To: Cherrington, Grace, $380,000

7724 Slane Ridge Dr, Westerville, Pieroni, Chris & Nicole To: Curtain, Eugene E & Nicole R, $694,900

6580 Sweet Meadow Dr, Delaware, Engebretson, Raymond L & Sandra L To: Blind, John R & Marilyn L Trustees, $570,000

4167 Captains Cir, Lewis Center, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Schroeder, Paul W & Lori B, $768,800