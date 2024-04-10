MSD earns national accreditation

Heritage Ohio is proud to announce the 2023 certification of Delaware as a National Main Street Community. Delaware became a member of the Ohio Main Street program in 2000.

During a full-day evaluation visit, the board of Main Street Delaware exhibited evidence of a robust program working toward measurable outcomes in downtown revitalization. To qualify for accreditation status, communities must meet a set of rigorous standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets. This prestigious designation is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the Main Street Delaware Board of Directors, staff, and volunteers.

“I am proud of Main Street Delaware’s unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant, inclusive downtown community,” said Courtney Hendershot, executive director of Main Street Delaware. “Our dedication to this cause is reflected in our national accreditation, a testament to the tireless efforts of our team and the enduring support of our community. We are honored to play a pivotal role in shaping a downtown that is not only welcoming but thrives with vitality, diversity, and opportunity for all.”

Heritage Ohio helps people to save the places that matter, build community, and live better. As Ohio’s official historic preservation and Main Street Organization, Heritage Ohio fosters economic development and sustainability through the preservation of historic buildings, revitalization of downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts, and promotion of cultural tourism. Since 1998, Heritage Ohio has contracted with the National Main Street Center as Ohio’s state coordinating agency for the Main Street Program. Learn more about how to get involved by visiting www.heritageohio.org.

Submitted by Main Street Delaware.