Olentangy River Festival set for June 8

The City of Delaware Public Utilities Department is excited to announce the 11th annual Olentangy River Festival (ORF) taking place on Saturday, June 8, at Mingo Park, located at 500 E. Lincoln Ave. in Delaware. The event will take place from 12-4 p.m.

The festival is designed to engage and educate residents about land and water stewardship, especially as it pertains to the Upper Olentangy River Watershed.

The festival will have information booths from environmental organizations, raffle prizes, an announcement of the Conservation Award winner(s), a scavenger hunt, and a rain barrel raffle. The festival’s planning committee is accepting nominations for the ORF Conservation Awards until April 26. The Conservation Awards were created to celebrate the individuals, groups, businesses, and organizations who exemplify the true spirit of environmental stewardship and preservation in the watershed.

There are three main categories — individual or family, local business or organization, and local government agency. Self-nominations are accepted. To be eligible for the award, the nominee must be living or operating within the city of Delaware limits or the Upper Olentangy River Watershed.

As part of the rain barrel raffle, Public Utilities is accepting sponsors and painters for barrels now through April 26. A rain barrel is a system that collects and stores rainwater from a roof that would otherwise be lost to runoff and diverted into storm drains. There are several benefits to rain barrels, including reduced stormwater runoff, a free and sustainable source of water for lawn and gardening care, reduced pollutants being carried into waterways, lower water bills, and they can be works of art.

Only a handful of spots are open for individuals or businesses to sponsor a barrel. Requests will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis until supply runs out. The cost is $30 which covers the installation kit and preparatory supplies. Sponsors may paint the barrel themselves or request that the city match their barrel up with a local art program. There is no cost associated with painting an already sponsored barrel, but painting supplies are not included. Requests to paint barrels will also be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. The completed barrels will be raffled off during the Olentangy River Festival. All of the proceeds will go to the Olentangy Watershed Alliance, a non-profit whose mission is to inspire appreciation and stewardship of the Upper Olentangy River watershed.

For Conservation Award nomination forms and rain barrel requests, please contact the city’s watershed and sustainability coordinator, Lisa Roberts, at 740-203-1905 or [email protected].

Submitted by the City of Delaware.