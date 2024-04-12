Bishops knock off Yeowomen, 14-8

Sophomore midfielder Sam Frary scored to kick off a 6-1 run that broke a 5-5 tie and sent the Ohio Wesleyan women’s lacrosse team on its way to a 14-8 North Coast Athletic Conference win over Oberlin on Wednesday in Oberlin.

Senior attacker Nicole Klabus and junior attacker Caroline Fleming had scored as the Bishops broke a 2-2 tie, but the Yeowomen rallied to even the score at 5 on goals by Megan Hiller and Emily Shimabukuro.

Frary scored less than a minute after Oberlin tied the game to put Ohio Wesleyan ahead to stay, and after Klabus scored to close out the second quarter, it was Frary finding the net again, this time converting an 8-meter shot during the opening minute of the third quarter. Senior midfielder Sophia DelGallo and freshman attacker Isabel Milner followed with scores before Frary scored to finish off the 6-1 Bishop run at the 9:48 mark of the third quarter.

Frary connected on another 8-meter shot midway through the third period and DelGallo scored 2 goals down the stretch.

DelGallo and Frary scored 4 goals apiece, with DelGallo also setting up 3 other scores. Junior Abby Markowitz recorded 11 shots in the Ohio Wesleyan crease.

BASEBALL

Ohio Wesleyan University senior Edrick Padilla was named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week for the week of April 8, it was announced by D3baseball.com.

Padilla, an outfielder, powered the Bishops to a doubleheader sweep of Hiram on Saturday for Ohio Wesleyan’s first 2 conference wins of the season.

Padilla nearly hit for the cycle in the opener, a 12-0 Bishop win, lining a double and coming around to score during a 3-run first, yanking an RBI triple down the rightfield line and scoring during a 4-run second, and crushing a 2-run homer during Ohio Wesleyan’s 5-run fourth.

In the nightcap, Padilla knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly during a 3-run first, doubled and scored during a 4-run fifth, and smashed a solo homer in the eighth to help the Bishops outslug the Terriers in a 13-7 win.

On the day, Padilla batted .625 (5 for 8) with all 5 hits going for extra bases (2 homers, a triple, and 2 doubles) for 15 total bases and a 1.875 slugging percentage. Padilla scored 5 runs and drove in 5 runs.

This season, Padilla ranks seventh in the NCAC in batting (.403), fifth in OPS (1.103), second in doubles (10), eighth in total bases (49), and fifth in slugging percentage (.636).

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.