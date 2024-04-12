Chorus to present ‘Harmonies from Broadway to the Heartland’

The Delaware Community Chorus (DCC) will present its annual spring performance on Sunday, April 28, at 3 p.m. “Harmonies from Broadway to the Heartland” will feature Broadway favorites and tunes from the American canon, as well as a performance from the Delaware Youth Chorale.

The chorus performs under the direction of Joshua Brodbeck. The performance will feature Hancock’s “Deep River” and a choral suite of Leonard Berstein’s “West Side Story.” Longtime chorus accompanist, Nathan Hamm, will present a world debut of his piece “My Cape of Good Hope,” sung by the Delaware Community Chorus. The piece is Hamm’s original arrangement and updated lyrics to the song “Only Hope” from the 2002 film “A Walk to Remember.”

The Delaware Youth Chorale returns to complete the season with the Delaware Community Chorus. The group is open to young singers from Delaware County, ranging in age from 10 to 18. The young vocalists are excited to perform a medley of songs from the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

This performance of the Delaware Community Chorus and Delaware Youth Chorale returns the groups and audience to the Powell United Methodist Church, located at 825 Olentangy St. in Powell.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.delawarechorus.com, through the DCC Facebook page, purchased directly from a chorus member, or at the door. All students will be admitted for free. Please reserve a ticket for both students and general admission attendees.

Prospective Delaware Community Chorus and Delaware Youth Chorale members are invited to join the chorus again for the fall 2024 semester. Rehearsals begin roughly around Labor Day and take place on Monday evenings at Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware, Ohio. Interested singers should reach out to [email protected] or visit www.delawarechorus.com.

Submitted by the Delaware Community Chorus.