Delaware County Property Transfers

490 Steeplechase St, Delaware, Acharya, Mit Nikunjkumar To: Peters, Kristen & Michael D, $500,000

2754 Harris Rd, Delaware, Penrod, Rhonda K Trustee To: Twisted Fence Farms Llc, $350,000

3131 Kelly-Mcmaster Rd, Delaware, Smith, Gabriel A & Tina M To: Endicott, Derick Scott & Herron Amber, $580,000

1075 Cape Breton Ln, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Evans, Clint D & Stephanie R, $490,455

3492 Shoal Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Deats, Danielle & Shawn, $487,590

1413 Carylake Cir, Columbus, Putnam, Nathan & Cervantes Kyle To: Venkataraman, Varun & Lakshmi, $325,000

7066 Ashford Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Singh, Manish Surendranath & Mohini, Mitika, $460,260

3353 Logsdon Loop, Delaware, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Mohamed, Nadira Jama, $621,989

519 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Rockwell, Aparna, $305,549

5514 Comet View Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Stadge, David & Vicki, $556,861

525 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Seggerson, Patrick Gerdeman, $345,550

592 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Kidwell, Joseph M, $548,780

509 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Treese, Rita E, $291,616

1461 Kearney Way, Delaware, Cousar, Donald E & Lisa To: Knutsen, Russell H & Kozel, Beth A, $1,125,000