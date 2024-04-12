Workshop to offer church tech guidance, inspiration

A church technology revolution is under way, and church leaders who embrace this new age with creativity and wisdom are seeing their congregations thrive.

The Theological Commons at Methodist Theological School in Ohio will offer religious leaders a time of guidance and inspiration with “Liturgy and Leadership in the Digital Age,” a free in-person and online workshop led by pastors, authors and sought-after speakers Rachel Billups and Matt Rawle.

The free workshop will take place Wednesday, April 17, from 9:30 a.m. to noon on the MTSO campus, 3081 Columbus Pike, Delaware, and streamed online. An optional post-workshop lunch, featuring food from MTSO’s Seminary Hill Farm, will be offered for a cost.

Registration is required and available at //mtso.edu/digitalage.

Billups is senior pastor of New Albany United Methodist Church in central Ohio. She holds a bachelor’s degree in bible/religion and history from Anderson University and a Master of Divinity Degree from Duke Divinity School. She is the author of “An Unlikely Advent: Extraordinary People of the Christmas Story” and “Be Bold: Finding Your Fierce.”

Rawle is lead pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church in Bossier City, Louisiana. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Louisiana State University and a Master of Divinity from Duke Divinity School. He has authored numerous studies through Abingdon Press, including “The Grace of Les Miserables” and “The Redemption of Scrooge.”

“This workshop promises an immersive dive into the transformative effects of the digital revolution on church leadership and discipleship practices,” Billups said. “Expect to leave with more than just knowledge; expect a shift in perspective. We’re not here to react to change; we’re here to lead it. Embrace this opportunity to reimagine church, leadership, and your impactful role in the digital age.”

Methodist Theological School in Ohio provides theological education and leadership in pursuit of a just, sustainable and generative world. In addition to the Master of Divinity degree, the school offers master’s degrees in social justice, public theology and theological studies, along with a Doctor of Ministry degree.

Submitted by the Methodist Theological School in Ohio