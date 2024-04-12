Hass to discuss U.S.-China relations

Hass

Public policy analyst and diplomat Ryan Hass of the Brookings Institute will discuss “Are the U.S. and China Destined for War?” in a free presentation at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Hass will speak at 7 p.m. April 23 in the Benes Rooms of Ohio Wesleyan’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. His presentation is OWU’s 34th annual John Kennard Eddy Memorial Lecture on World Politics.

Hass is director of the John L. Thornton China Center and the Chen-Fu and Cecilia Yen Koo Chair in Taiwan Studies at the Washington, D.C.-based Brookings Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization that seeks to improve policy and governance at local, national, and global levels.

Also at Brookings, Hass is a senior fellow in the Center for East Asia Policy Studies. He was part of the inaugural class of David M. Rubenstein fellows at Brookings and is a nonresident affiliated fellow in the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale Law School. Hass focuses his research and analysis on enhancing policy development on the pressing political, economic, and security challenges facing the United States in East Asia.

From 2013 to 2017, Hass served as the director for China, Taiwan, and Mongolia at the National Security Council (NSC) staff. In the role, he advised President Obama and senior White House officials on all aspects of U.S. policy toward China, Taiwan, and Mongolia, and coordinated the implementation of U.S. policy toward this region among U.S. government departments and agencies. He joined Obama’s state visit delegations in Beijing and Washington, respectively in 2014 and 2015, and the president’s delegation to Hangzhou, China, for the G20 summit in 2016, and Lima, Peru, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Meetings in 2016.

Before joining NSC, Hass served as a foreign service officer in the U.S. Embassy Beijing, where he earned the State Department Director General’s award for impact and originality in reporting, an award given annually to the officer whose reporting had the greatest impact on the formulation of U.S. foreign policy. Hass also served in Embassy Seoul and Embassy Ulaanbaatar, and domestically in the State Department Offices of Taiwan Coordination and Korean Affairs. Hass received multiple Superior Honor and Meritorious Honor commendations during his 15-year tenure in the Foreign Service.

Hass is the author of “Stronger: Adapting America’s China Strategy in an Age of Competitive Interdependence”, a co-editor of the monographs “Global China: Assessing China’s Growing Role in the World” and “The Future of US Policy Toward China: Recommendations for the Biden Administration,” and a co-author of “U.S.-Taiwan Relations: Will China’s Challenge Lead to a Crisis?” He also leads the Democracy in Asia project at the Brookings Institution and is co-chair of the international task force on Taiwan convened by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Hass graduated from the University of Washington and attended the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies prior to joining the State Department.

Ohio Wesleyan’s annual Eddy Lecture honors the life of student “Jeff” Eddy, killed in an automobile accident in 1988. The event is sponsored by the OWU International Studies Program and the Department of Politics and Government. Learn more at www.owu.edu/internationalstudies and www.owu.edu/politics.

Submitted by Ohio Wesleyan University.