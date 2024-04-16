Softball roundup: Pioneers blank Patriots, 2-0

Olentangy Orange’s Gauri Naik, left, is congratulated by second baseman Isabel Wilson after recording a strikeout during an OCC-Central showdown against Olentangy Liberty Monday night in Powell. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Olentangy Orange softball team scored all the runs it would need in the top of the first inning and ace Gauri Naik took care of the rest, tossing a two-hit shutout on the way to a 2-0 OCC-Central Division win Monday night in Powell.

After Naik worked a walk to start the game, Jordyn Pelles roped a single to right to put Pioneers on the corners with just one out. The Patriots’ Emily Chevalier was able to get the next batter, but, after Pelles stole second, Kaleigh Zag came up with a clutch two-out, two-run single to put her team on top for good.

Orange managed just one hit the rest of the way, but it didn’t matter. Naik was lights out. The two hits she allowed were both singles and proved to be the only two baserunners she’d allow all game. She struck out five over seven innings of work.

Lizzie Kuczek and Haley Colegrove had Liberty’s hits while Chevalier took the loss in the circle, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out seven and walking just one.

Delaware Hayes 11, Westerville North 1, 6 inn.

The Pacers finished with a flourish, plating four runs in the fourth, four more in the fifth and two in the sixth to put the finishing touches on a lopsided league win over the visiting Warriors Monday night in Delaware.

With the game tied at one heading into the bottom of the fourth, Addison Holt put Hayes on top for good with a solo homer. She finished 2-for-2 for two runs and three RBI.

Other standouts included Laurel Day and Lexi McCabe, who both closed 3-for-3; and Bronwynn Leighty, who allowed just one run on four hits while striking out five and walking one in six innings of work.

Olentangy Berlin 16, Thomas Worthington 6, 6 inn.

The Bears brought the bats out on Monday, scoring at least one run all six trips to the plate en route to a six-inning, OCC-Cardinal Division win over the Cardinals.

Jaelyn Bleeks did the most damage, finishing a perfect 5-for-5 at the dish with two runs and four RBI. Ava Kresak also had a huge game, finishing with three hits, two runs and four knocked in while Evie Roberts had a homer and two RBI of her own.

Ella Erwine got the win in the circle, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking one.

Big Walnut 14, Westerville South 3

The Golden Eagles, down 2-0 heading into the fourth, scored 14 unanswered runs the rest of the way to cruise to an OCC-Capital Division win over the host Wildcats Monday in Westerville.

BW plated three runs in the fourth before adding six in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh to smooth out the scoring summary.

Quinn Kuhlman, Grace Melton, Myka Marriott and Madi Clever led the Eagles at the plate, finishing with three hits apiece.

Reza Benson got the win in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out two and walking two in five innings of action.

Marysville 6, Olentangy 4

The Braves scored two in the sixth to take a lead into the seventh, but the visiting Monarchs plated three in their final trip to the plate to escape with a key OCC-Cardinal Division win Monday in Lewis Center.

Nola Tracy and Evelyn Dipiero led Olentangy at the plate, finishing with two hits apiece.

Highland 8, Buckeye Valley 7

The Barons had the hosts right where they wanted them, but Highland plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh to earn a walk-off win Monday night.

MJ Cress led BV with three hits while Sophia Richards had two, including a home run.