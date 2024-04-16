DePauw sweeps away Ohio Wesleyan

Senior shortstop Rylee Anspach delivered a 2-run double in the first inning and drove in a run during a 6-run third that helped the Ohio Wesleyan softball team wipe out a 9-3 deficit, but DePauw pushed across 4 runs in the fifth and went on to a 13-9 win in the opener of a North Coast Athletic Conference doubleheader on Sunday in Greencastle, Ind.

In the nightcap, DePauw’s Riley Depa and Alex Romero-Salas combined on a 2-hit shutout as the Tigers completed the sweep with a 12-0 win.

Ohio Wesleyan struck for 3 runs in the top of the first inning of the opener as senior third baseman Alyssa Back led off with a double and freshman outfielder Chameron Vanden Eynden reached on an error by Tiger rightfielder Lauren Sizemore. Back came in to score on an error by DePauw second baseman Riley Heim, and after a walk to senior second baseman Sophia Cegledy, Anspach doubled home both runners.

DePauw answered with 9 runs in the bottom of the inning. The Tigers opened the frame with singles by Ella Kuenster and Heim and a walk to Katie Mathies before Emily Timberman homered over the centerfield fence. Ashtyn Barnett had a 2-run double and Josi Hair added a 2-run single later in the inning.

The Bishops evened the game in the third, opening the inning by loading the bases on a single by Vanden Eynden and walks to freshman outfielder Rylea Gist and Cegledy. Junior first baseman Sophie Leohner singled in a run, Anspach was hit by a pitch, junior shortstop McKenna Tuttle singled in a run, and senior outfielder Rylie Moore walked to bring Ohio Wesleyan within 9-7, still with nobody out. Back singled in a run to make it 9-8 and Moore scored the tying run on an error by DePauw catcher Barnett.

The Tigers took the lead in the fifth on Heim’s RBI single and got a 2-run double from Callie Rheinheimer later in the inning.

Back and Leohner each went 2-for-4 for the Bishops, while Anspach drove in 3 runs. Junior righthander Kaelyn Rodriguez was the losing pitcher in relief.

DePauw scored 4 times in the first inning of the nightcap, taking the lead on a run-scoring single by Timberman and adding a 2-run double from Alyssa Anderson later in the inning. Mathies had a 2-run double during the Tigers’ 3-run second and a 2-run homer during DePauw’s 4-run fourth frame.

Back and Vanden Eynden had hits for Ohio Wesleyan. Sophomore righthander Makenna Knisley was the starting and losing pitcher for the Bishops.

BASEBALL

Sophomore outfielder Colton Moone singled home a run to cap a 3-run first inning, but Case Reserve erupted for 13 runs in the third inning and went on to a 28-3 non-conference win over Ohio Wesleyan on Sunday at Littick Field.

The Spartans jumped to a 6-0 lead in the first inning, opening the game with singles by Logan Andreyko and Jack Anderson and a home run by James Powers. Dane Camphausen hit a solo shot later in the inning, and Nate Arterburn added a 2-run single.

Ohio Wesleyan answered in the bottom of the first as fifth-year shortstop D.J. Neff, sophomore outfielder Matt Spencer, and sophomore catcher Alex Snyder walked to load the bases. Sophomore first baseman Zane Vitense plated Neff with a fielder’s choice and Spencer scored on a wild pitch before Moone singled up the middle to score Vitense.

CWRU scored 4 runs in the second, highlighted by a home run from Franco Alonso, and followed with 13 runs in the third, with Tyler Stillson belting a grand slam and a 2-run single during the inning.

Moone was 2-for-3 for the Bishops. Senior righthander Josh Ferreira was the starting and losing pitcher for Ohio Wesleyan.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.