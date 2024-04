Delaware County Property Transfers

338 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Laughery, Frank J & Kerri S, $347,241

251 Emerald Ice Loop, Delaware, Mcgrath, Sean D & Frances A To: Karr, Jacquelyn & Bartone, Stephen, $450,000

284 Mill Creek , Ostrander, Mulcahey, Sean R & Vanessa Lc To: Oakle,y Vicky L Trustee, $590,000

284 Mill Creek Dr, Ostrander, Oakley, Vicky L Trustee To: Noggle, Mitchell Arthur & Heather Nicole, $590,000

6822 Turnstone Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Ahmed, Muhammad Taha & Azwirah, $449,900

1030 Arcadia Blvd, Westerville, Bambeck, Jessica Lee To: Crawford, David & Wendy, $405,000

29 Barrett St, Delaware, Cozzarelli, Joseph David & Stephanie A To: Grashel, Jeffrey Scott Jr & Bridgette Renee, $235,000

5625 Coventry , Lewis Center, Pennant Construction Llc To: Wintersteller, Christina E & Rockey, Shawn A, $560,000

124 County Line Rd, Westerville, County Line Offices Llc To: P Randolph Financial Group Llc, $345,000

114 Solstice Rd, Delaware, Spencer, Bryan E To: Stamper, Karlyn S Trustee, $475,000

342 Griffith’s Harbor Dr, Delaware, Dune, John & Allison J To: Voss, Samantha, $325,500

494 Cricket Run Rd, Lewis Center, Sexton, Cathy D To: Yasasvi Realty Llc, $390,000

271 Livorno Rd, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $94,500

1392 Merion Ct, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $98,700

9375 Dublin Rd, Powell, W Reindeer Dr & Dublin Rd Llc To: Alt Properties Llc, $1,460,000