Main Street Delaware hands out awards

Main Street Delaware celebrated 25 years and recognized its 2023 award winners April 10 at an event at Ohio Wesleyan University. The award winners and guests included, from left to right, Tom Homan (25-Year Champion) and Mary Homan; Joan Shoults and Benny Shoults (Volunteer of the Year); Rob Purtell and Lee Ann Purtell (GOAT Local); Larry Vance (Preservation Hero); Dritan Berberi and Etleva Baku (Ciao Café); and Brooke Diedrich, Bryan Mason and Ryan Diedrich (Snappy’s Automotive). Courtesy | Mallory Made Media

Main Street Delaware, a cornerstone of downtown revitalization, proudly commemorated its 25th anniversary while recognizing the outstanding contributions of individuals and businesses that have fueled the organization’s growth and vitality.

As part of the April 10 celebration, Main Street Delaware announced the recipients of its prestigious awards for 2023, honoring those who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and support to the community.

Ciao Cafe was recognized as the 2023 Business of the Year for its dedication to operating a successful business and its philanthropic-minded devotion to the downtown community. Ciao Cafe’s commitment to enhancing the downtown area extends beyond its commercial endeavors, reflecting a genuine passion for welcoming people into Delaware.

Snappy’s Automotive was honored with the 2023 Business Beacon award for its generous support of Main Street Delaware, highlighted by providing and hosting the ice skating rink during the 2022 and 2023 “Home for the Holidays” events. The rink has significantly contributed to the success of this cherished community event.

Benny Shoults received the 2023 Volunteer of the Year award for his invaluable historical research, enhancing the experience of Main Street’s Home for the Holidays Tours and Hidden Spaces events over the past several years.

Larry Vance earned the 2023 Preservation Hero award for his exceptional dedication to preserving the historic charm of downtown Delaware through his extraordinary brickwork. Vance has not only revitalized numerous downtown buildings, but he also played a crucial role in saving them from decay, just like he did with the Delaware Welcome Center. His work ensures that future generations can continue to enjoy the beauty of our historic downtown district.

GOAT Local received the 2023 Outstanding Neighbor Award for its warm hospitality, embodying the essence of being a good neighbor by extending open arms to new businesses in the downtown area. For having just celebrated its first anniversary, GOAT Local has accomplished so much already. Within its first year, the shop successfully organized not one, but two “Sip N Shop” events, uniting downtown businesses and creating an atmosphere of camaraderie and collaboration. Goat Local’s unwavering support goes above and beyond, as it actively assists and guides newcomers on where to find the best resources and contacts for the success of their business.

Lastly, Tom Homan was honored with the 25-Year Champion Award for his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to the advancement and prosperity of the city of Delaware. Throughout his tenure, Homan has demonstrated visionary leadership, fostering growth, economic development, and meaningful community engagement. His proactive approach and collaborative spirit have been instrumental in the revitalization efforts of Main Street Delaware, creating a vibrant hub for commerce, culture, and community.

Main Street Delaware extends its sincerest congratulations to all award recipients for their remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to enhancing the quality of life in Delaware.

Learn more about this and other downtown events and volunteer opportunities at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or www.facebook.com/MainStreetDelaware.

Main Street Delaware is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) member-supported organization that seeks to preserve and promote historic downtown Delaware.

Submitted by Main Street Delaware.