Delaware County Property Transfers

37 Royal Palm Ct, Delaware, Glenross North Llc To: Nvr Inc, $100,000

306 Quarata Dr, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $94,500

633 Willey Rd, Delaware, Greer, Martha Nan Successor Trustee To: Artalona, Anthony Scott & Clawy, Jumamil, $390,000

1278 Portrush Dr, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: Kumar, Dipak & Nidhi, Sneh, $500,835

576 Pisa Loop, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Sturridge, Shanie Ann, $563,135

2402 Common Bent Dr, Sunbury, Vanhouten, Beth To: Allard, Kayli Ann & Matthew, $411,000

3090 Alum Trail Pl, Lewis Center, Weithman, William T & Sheri L To: Leighton, Micheal W & Audrie K, $640,000

6426 Via Florenza Dr, Galena, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Weithman, William T & Sheri L, $1,005,240

2546 Bellgrove Pl, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Owusu, Eunice Abrafi & Adu James, $535,511

53 Glen Mawr Cir, Delaware, Foley, Gregory T To: Fontanarosa, Michael & Rebecca G, $394,900

644 High Timber Dr, Westerville, Odor, Ronald D & Joyce E To: Reed, Troy W & Wendi L, $540,000

6815 Hillegas Farm Dr, Westerville, Hafiz, Samirat To: Ibitayo, Richard, $410,000

1500 Aniko Ave, Lewis Center, Heckman, Melissa Case To: Aljamal, Yousef & Hamdan, Rahaf H, $445,000

6993 Hawksbeard Dr, Westerville, Huffman, Amy & Postlethwait, Benjamin C To: Koeven, Phil Jeremy, $580,000