Delaware County Property Transfers

8976 Holquest Dr, Lewis Center, Bally Jeremy M To: Djeric Jelena, $460,000

420 Red Stag Rd, Delaware, Demidovich Stephanie J & Douglas P To: Le Thi Ngoc Diem & Ho Nick, $450,000

7356 Summerfield Dr, Lewis Center, Sonnanstine Jennifer A To: Ren Shiqi & Yang Bo, $487,500

1704 Ford Rd, Delaware, Herring Brent A To: Bailey Scott & Denise, $539,000

6209 Garden Loop, Westerville, Carpenter Paul R & Janice M To: Romanelli & Hughes Building Company, $145,000

7729 Genova Dr, Galena, Reserve At Vinmar Llc The To: Carpenter Paul R & Janice M, $170,000

15875 Needles Rd, Johnstown, Hard, James D Trustee To: Kingery, Titan L & Marcella M, $340,000

2116 Braumiller Rd, Delaware, Wildcat Lending Fund Two Lp To: Siddiqu,i Muhammad, $215,000

2041 Pollock Rd, Delaware, Watterson, William W & Marcia W To: Maisenbacher, Ryan & Pavlik Alexandra, $665,000

5387 Country Meadow Ct, Westerville, Wathen, Kelsey To: Gbadebo, Bolanle T, $455,000

4737 Sibel Ct, Powell, Botos, Anthony Mark & Maureen A To: Simon, Joshua T & Calhoun, Kendra L, $811,900

2739 E Orange Rd, Lewis Center, Espinosa, Jorge & Marcia To: Calo, Michael Dominic & Corinne Ann, $1,610,000

8780 Linksway Dr, Powell, Berkshire, Kathryn J To: 3086 Investments III Llc, $305,000

3498 Shoal Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Shoemaker, Keegan T & Gruetzner, Isabell, $507,530

5555 Jessica Ln, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Roeder, Katherine, $435,119

3387 Logsdon Loop, Delaware, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Satti, Nagi Reddy, $720,971

3474 Shoal Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Malla, Narsimha Reddy & Kasula Virosha Reddy, $500,240