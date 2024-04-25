Business Briefs

Trimble

Trimble Insurance welcomes new president

Trimble Insurance Agency, Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of Kirt Trimble as president, effective April 15. Trimble’s ascent to this pivotal role comes as a result of his exceptional dedication and commitment to the agency over the past decade.

Following a long-standing legacy of leadership within Trimble Insurance, which has been owned and operated by the Trimble family for 78 years, this transition marks a significant milestone in the company’s history.

Greg Trimble, the outgoing president, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the company for the past 40 years and conveyed confidence in Kirt Trimble’s ability to continue Trimble Insurance’s tradition of excellence. As Greg Trimble transitions into the role of chairman of the board, he will provide ongoing guidance and strategic insight to Kirt Trimble and the team as they embark on this new chapter of growth and innovation.

In his new capacity as president, Kirt Trimble will uphold the core values that have been integral to Trimble Insurance’s success across generations. He brings to the role a relationship-focused approach with customers and carriers, as well as a commitment to innovation and delivering comprehensive insurance solutions. With his deep understanding of the insurance industry and proven leadership style, Kirt Trimble is poised to lead Trimble Insurance Agency to new heights of success.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of president at Trimble Insurance Agency,” said Trimble. I am grateful for the opportunity to build upon the strong foundation established by Greg Trimble and the Trimble family. I am committed to leading our team with integrity, innovation, and a relentless focus on exceeding the expectations of our clients.”

For more information, visit www.trimbleins.com.