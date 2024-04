Delaware County Property Transfers

773 Hidden Springs Dr, Lewis Center, Yehezkel, Dina To: Mukherjee, Sangeeta & Purnendu, $246,000

7080 Ashford Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Bryant, Kayla E, $465,800

6854 Turnstone Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Puchakayalla, Baby Navya & Konda Srinidhi, $479,900

1881 Scenic Bluff Ct, Delaware, Bob Webb Liberty Bluff Llc To: Giacomarro, Ryan J & Virusky, Kathryn, $1,215,000

7808 Glenmore Dr, Powell, Cannon, James H & Tamara M To: Gadowski, Brian & Hausman, Lauren A, $585,000

6249 Tournament Dr, Westerville, Calton, Matthew & Diea Natalia To: Wagner, Brian & Lazdane Iiona, $527,500

6776 Brodie Blvd, Dublin, Engelking, Jeanne Marie Trustee To: Harmeyer, Brian & Kimberly, $924,000

1563 Goldwell Dr, Sunbury, Northstar Residential Development Llc To: Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc, $81,800

5535 Red Bank Rd, Galena, Weaver Custom Homes Inc To: Fischbach, Stephen T & Jennifer D, $359,900

7329 Grafton Ln, Galena, Trinity Home Builders Llc To: Falbo, James R & Rachel E, $709,508

6788 Streamside Dr, Galena, Trinity Home Builders Llc To: Jugunta, Rajesh & Kandra, Neelima, $626,383

575 Parker Run, Galena, Trinity Home Builders Llc To: Hegyi, Lisa & Joseph, $614,743

3175 Blantons Pass, Delaware, Trinity Home Builders Llc To: Patel, Masoomkumar J & Joshi, Aashka, $663,498