Annual maintenance items approved

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners met five times this February, and the following took place:

• The three-member Board of Commissioners determined that “the size of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board shall continue to be fourteen members,” said the minutes of its meeting on Feb. 5. In addition, the commissioners approved a contract for baffles used by the Delaware County Regional Sewer District. Bids were awarded for yearly tree clearing, curb and sidewalk replacement, pavement marking, guardrail installation and culvert supply. Separately, Strawser Paving Company received the contract for the Worthington/Lewis Center roads improvements project, Boss Excavating & Grading received the contract for the Green Meadows Drive project, and Shelly and Sands, Inc., was low bidder for the Hyatts Road widening project.

• A grant application submittal was approved on Feb. 8 for removing underground fuel storage tanks at 1405 U.S. Highway 23 North. A continuation of the Joint Venture Agreement for the Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University was also approved. The Felkner #302 Watershed Drainage Improvement petition was dismissed.

• Two Ford police SUVs, costing $44,545 each, were purchased as new cruisers for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at the Feb. 15 meeting. Replacement equipment costing $480,000 was purchased for the Shanahan Road Telecommunications Tower site. Two parcels of county land, totaling 261 acres, were made available for leasing to farmers. For Orange Township, plats of subdivision were approved for Orange Summit Communities and Ninja Express subdivision; along with drainage maintenance petitions/assessments; and improvements to Orange Road with Sheetz. Ditch maintenance was also approved for Sunbury Holdings, 95.85 acres in Sunbury.

• After an executive session on Feb. 22, Michael Fulton was appointed to the Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

• Finally, two presentations were made on Feb. 26: Delaware County Guardianship Services Board Director Eric Penkal; and Emergency Management Specialist Jecy Weber on the April 8 solar eclipse. The commissioners approved facility upgrades at the Northstar Water Reclamation Facility with the Northstar New Community Authority. Lastly, they approved a developer’s agreement for Orange Summit North, which include new roadway access to Shanahan Road; the plat of subdivision for the Ravines at Hoover in Genoa Township; and a contract for a roundabout at the intersection of Sunbury and Big Walnut roads.

