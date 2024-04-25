SourcePoint announces new chief programs officer

SourcePoint announces the promotion of Amelia Tucciarone, MA, LISW-S, as chief programs officer for the nonprofit organization. In the senior leadership role, Tucciarone is responsible for the organization’s programming and service delivery. Tucciarone succeeds Karen Waltermeyer, LISW-S, who will retire May 31 after serving the organization for more than 12 years.

With a robust educational background, including master’s degrees in both social work and public policy and management from the Ohio State University, Tucciarone first joined SourcePoint in 2011 as an intern. She officially started her career with SourcePoint as an intake and referral specialist in 2012 and most recently excelled as the strategic advancement administrator. Her over a decade-long tenure at SourcePoint has been marked by significant contributions to the organization’s growth and service enhancement.

In her new role, Tucciarone is poised to further innovate and expand SourcePoint’s reach within the community. Beyond her professional achievements, Tucciarone also actively contributes to her community as vice president of the Alum Creek Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization and chair of the Public Safety Committee for the Orange Township Resident Volunteer Board.

“Amelia’s long-term experience with SourcePoint and expansive understanding of our county’s resources puts her in a model position to lead our programs and services,” said Fara Waugh, CEO of SourcePoint. “She has contributed greatly to SourcePoint’s strategic planning and will continue to help our executive leadership identify the evolving and growing needs of our county’s older residents.”

Tucciarone will report to Waugh and work closely with the CEO to oversee SourcePoint’s significant portfolio of programs and aging services. Waltermeyer remains on staff as senior advisor until her retirement at the end of May.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55, as well as family caregivers. Services and programs are supported by the local senior services levy, private and corporate donations, grants, and the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. Learn more at MySourcePoint.org.

Submitted by SourcePoint.