Pacers stay perfect in league play

The Delaware Hayes softball team tossed its second no-hitter of the week, this time courtesy of Hannah McAllister en route to a lopsided 10-0, five-inning win over visiting Franklin Heights Thursday night.

It was the Pacers’ (14-4-1) ninth straight victory. It also bumped their league record to a perfect 11-0.

McAllister was dominant … facing 16 batters and striking out 12 of them.

Kami Pelletier-Harris, meanwhile, led the charge from the dish, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Other standouts included Bronwynn Leighty, who had a pair of hits; Lizzy Gould, who knocked in two; Addison Holt, who finished 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI; and Lexi McCabe, who had two hits, a run and an RBI in the win.

Big Walnut 17, Canal Winchester 14

The Golden Eagles won a slugfest Thursday night in Canal Winchester, using an eight-run top of the seventh to stun the host Indians in OCC-Capital Division action.

Izzy Lassiter led Big Walnut (11-6), finishing a perfect 5-for-5 at the dish with five RBI and two runs scored. Kyra Holmes also had a big night, collecting three hits, including a triple, two runs and three RBI.

Olentangy Berlin 15, Thomas Worthington 7

The Bears buried the host Cardinals late, scoring four runs in the fourth, three in the sixth and six in the seventh to put the finishing touches on an OCC-Cardinal Division win Thursday night.

Ava Kresak had a home run and five RBI while Adelynne Young finished 5-for-5 with three runs and two RBI for Berlin (10-8).

Olentangy Orange 3, Olentangy Liberty 0

Gauri Naik tossed a three-hit shutout and the offense chipped in more than enough support as the Pioneers (11-4) knocked off the visiting Patriots (9-5) in OCC action Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Naik struck out seven while Jordyn Pelles finished 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBI.

Also: Tree of Life 17, Delaware Christian 5, 6 inn.; Marysville 12, Olentangy 1, 5 inn.

From Wednesday

Sophia Richards, Audrey Condit, Lauren Haunhorst and Hayden Allen had two hits apiece to lead Buckeye Valley (9-6) to a lopsided 11-1, five-inning win over visiting Whitehall-Yearling Wednesday night in Delaware.

Condit got the win in the circle, striking out nine.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 10, Hilliard Davidson 3; Olentangy 11, Dublin Jerome 1, 5 inn.; Marysville 12, Olentangy Berlin 0, 5 inn.; Delaware Hayes 9, Canal Winchester 1; Dublin Scioto 11, Big Walnut 10.