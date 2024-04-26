Patriots punctuate dominant run through league

The Olentangy Liberty boys volleyball team put the finishing touches on a perfect run through league play, improving to 20-1 overall and 14-0 against league foes with Thursday’s straight-set win over host Hilliard Bradley.

It was the Patriots’ 17th straight win overall and, well, it wasn’t ever close.

Liberty won the opening set 25-11 before sealing the deal with back-to-back 25-6 wins.

Caden Whiteside led the attack with nine kills while Jake Koch and Trent Turner chipped in six and three, respectively.

Connor Severson ran the show with 23 assists, Austin Mallory anchored the defense with eight digs and Whiteside added a team-best six aces in the win.

Also: Big Walnut def. Dublin Scioto 25-17, 22-25, 17-25, 26-24, 15-11.

TRACK & FIELD

The distance medley relay team of Mairin O’Brien, Maddie Sharp, Clea Case and Brooke Chapman got the Olentangy Orange girls track & field team off to a solid start at Thursday and Friday’s Wayne Invitational, winning the event in 12.11.76 — a new school-record effort.

On the boys’ side, the Pioneer quartet of Matthew Schroff, Nick Herubin, Sahil Kandhari and Saketh Rudraraju finished fifth in 10:22.89 to pick up four points.

In other action Orange’s Nick Robinson finished 23rd in the prelims of the 100-meter dash.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Isabelle Pohmer poured in a game-high four goals and Brenna Heffernan added three goals and a game-best four assists to lead Olentangy Liberty to a convincing 18-5 win over visiting Olentangy Thursday night in Powell.

Corinna Hilmas also had three goals while Molly Brooks, Aubrey Bartosik and Madeline Pohmer chipped in two apiece.

It was the third straight win for the Patriots, who improved to 9-3 on the season.

Also: Delaware Hayes 9, Olentangy Berlin 8; Big Walnut 15, Gahanna 12; Olentangy Orange 7, Hilliard Darby 6.

BOYS LACROSSE

Buckeye Valley found its form late, scoring all four of its goals in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as visiting Westerville Central used a dominant first three quarters to cruise to an 11-4 win Thursday night in Delaware.

The Warhawks outscored the Barons 2-0 in the first, 4-0 in the second and 3-0 in the third to build their lead.

Ryan Hagedorn led BV with two goals while Jaxson Upper and Noah Adams added one apiece.

Olentangy Orange 7, Olentangy Berlin 6

Carver Gibson scored off a feed from Cohen Sayre to break a six-all tie and lift the Pioneers to a thrilling win over the visiting Bears Thursday night in Lewis Center.

Berlin led 5-3 heading into the fourth — a quarter Orange won 4-1 to complete the comeback.

BOYS TENNIS

Big Walnut continues to cruise, most recently blanking Canal Winchester 5-0 Tuesday night to improve to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in OCC-Capital Division action.

Singles winners included Jeevan Konduru (6-0, 6-0 at first singles), Garrett Hartsook (6-3, 6-4 at second singles) and Garrett Irvine (6-4, 6-0 at third singles).

In doubles action, Luke Medley and Noah McCorkle teamed up for a 6-2, 6-0 win at first doubles while Humbert and Ewing won 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 at third doubles.