Baseball roundup: Stried’s no-hitter leads Barons over Vikings

Jaxson Stried tossed a no-hitter and the offense more than handled its end of the bargain as the Buckeye Valley baseball team cruised to a 6-0 win — its 13th straight — over visiting Columbus Academy Monday night in Delaware.

Stried was lights out from start the finish. He collected 10 strikeouts and allowed just one baserunner.

The offense, meanwhile, scored all the runs it would need in the first inning. Liam Popovich led off with a single and, two outs later, Bryson Shumate homered to left to make it a 2-0 game.

The Barons (13-3) added four more runs in the second just for good measure, with each of the first four batters of the inning collecting a hit. Matt Ralph doubled, Connor Osborn and Cam Keplinger had RBI singles and Zaine Furr kept the line moving with a single of his own.

Ralph led the charge at the dish, finishing a perfect 3-for-3 while Shumate had a team-best two RBI thanks to his homer.

Delaware Hayes 6, Canal Winchester 5

The Pacers started fast and hung on late en route to an OCC-Capital Division win over the host Indians Monday in Canal Winchester.

Hayes (11-6) set the tone with a three-run first.

Canal answered with a four-run fourth to take a brief lead, but the Pacers scored two in the fifth and a huge insurance run in the sixth to regain control.

The Indians scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn’t get any closer.

Lucas Flack led Hayes at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with a run scored and two knocked in. Tank Tompkins also had two RBI in the win.

Colin Milligan earned the win on the mound, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out 10 and walking two in five innings of work. James Bowman cleaned things up with two innings of one-run, two-hit ball to earn the save. Five of the six outs he recorded came via strikeouts.

Big Walnut 8, Dublin Scioto 3

The Golden Eagles got back to their winning ways, shaking off back-to-back losses with a key league win over the host Irish Monday night Dublin.

With the win, Big Walnut (16-2) clinched at least a share of the OCC-Capital Division title with two league games left.

Eli Couser and Carson Stanford led BW with two hits apiece. Couser added a game-best three RBI while Stanford scored three times.

Nick Weiss earned the complete-game win on the mound, allowing three runs, none earned, on seven hits while striking out two and walking just one.

Olentangy Berlin 6, Dublin Jerome 4

The Bears (18-2), already with an OCC championship under their belt, picked up another league win Monday night against the Celtics.

Ascher Dent and Parker McDaniels both homered in the win while Taylor Bednar earned the win on the mound, allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits while striking out 10 and walking two in 5.1 innings of work.

Delaware Christian 8, Liberty Christian 3

Caden Beck and Tony Vergara had two hits and two RBI apiece to lead the Eagles (7-3) to a solid win Monday night on the road.

Drew Hobbs earned the win on the mound, allowing a run on one hit while striking out 11 and walking five in six innings of work.

Also: Olentangy Orange 3, Upper Arlington 2; Olentangy Liberty 10, Hilliard Bradley 0, 5 inn.; Olentangy 8, Hilliard Darby 0.