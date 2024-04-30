Pacers hold off Golden Eagles

Delaware Hayes’ Bronwynn Leighty, right, and catcher Zee Brown celebrate after an out during Monday’s OCC-Capital Division showdown against visiting Big Walnut. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

The Delaware Hayes softball team stayed hot Monday, winning its 11th straight game, all in league play, while clinching its second straight OCC-Capital Division championship with a 7-4 win over visiting Big Walnut.

It was all Pacers (16-4-1) in the early going.

After Laurel Day doubled and scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second inning on a single off the bat of McKenna Coleman, Hayes padded its lead with three more runs in the fourth.

After Addison Holt was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, Zee Brown doubled her home before a Day single and sacrifice bunt by Coleman ballooned the lead to 3-0. An out later, Lexi McCabe singled to score Day.

Down, but nowhere near out, Big Walnut (12-8) battled back to even things at four in the next half inning. Sarah Adams doubled in the Eagles’ first run, they scored the next on an error and, after a RBI single from Kyra Holmes, Quinn Kuhlman scored on a sac fly to even things up.

Hayes, though, wasn’t done either as it used a three-run bottom of the fifth to put BW away for good. All three runs came home on one swing of the bat as, after a walk to Lizzy Gould and single by Holt, Brown ripped a three-run homer over the left-field fence.

Brown finished 2-for-4 with four RBI and a run to lead the way. Other standouts included Day, who had two hits; and Coleman, who had two RBI.

Holmes, Melton and Ava Thornhill led the Eagles with two hits apiece.

Bronwynn Leighty earned the complete-game win in the circle, allowing four runs, two earned, on eight hits while striking out eight and walking two.

Adams suffered the setback for Big Walnut, allowing seven runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks over six innings of work.

Buckeye Valley 14, Dublin Jerome 13

The Barons won a slugfest Monday, scoring eight runs in the third inning on the way to outlasting the host Celtics.

Zoee Inglish and Maddy Looney led the charge from the first two spots in the lineup. Both finished with two hits and four RBI. Kaylie Matheny and Lauren Haunhorst were also solid, finishing with three hits apiece.

Audrey Condit didn’t have her best day in the circle, but did enough to win. She allowed 13 runs, nine earned, on 13 hits while striking out 14.

Delaware Christian 12, Liberty Christian 2, 5 inn.

The Eagles got a strong showing from Ava Hovda in the circle and the offense scored 12 runs en route to a lopsided five-inning win over host Liberty Christian Monday night.

Ellia Edmonds finished with a team-best three RBI while Hovda allowed two runs, none earned, on four hits while striking out six.

Also: Olentangy Berlin 21, Westerville Central 7, 5 inn.; Lancaster 10, Olentangy 0, 5 inn.; Olentangy Orange 5, Pleasant 4.