BV softball, like baseball, nabs CBL title

The Buckeye Valley softball team, like the baseball team a few games before it, put the finishing touches on a Central Buckeye League championship with Thursday’s convincing 10-0 win over second-place Grandview Heights.

The Barons (12-7), who led 2-0 through three innings, scored at least one run in each of their final four trips to the plate. They added two in the fourth, three in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh to smooth out the scoring summary.

Buckeye Valley, which collected 16 hits, was powered by MJ Cress, who finished 3-for-4 with a homer, double, four RBI and two runs scored. Other standouts included Audrey Condit, who was 3-for-4 with three RBI; and the duo of Kaylie Matheny and Bella Brown, who collected two hits apiece.

Condit took care of the rest from the circle, allowing just five hits en route to the complete-game shutout. She had nine strikeouts and didn’t walk a single batter.

Delaware Hayes 1, Dublin Coffman 0

The Pacers (17-5-1), thanks to a stellar showing from Hannah McAllister in the circle, edged visiting Dublin Coffman in non-league action Thursday night in Delaware.

McAllister allowed just one hit, walked just one batter and struck out 13 others on the way to the complete-game shutout.

The offense, meanwhile, did just enough. Laurel Day started the fourth with a walk, Grace Singleton moved her to second with a sacrifice bunt, Abby Stahl pushed her to third on a groundout and, with two down, she scored the game’s lone run on a passed ball.

Olentangy Berlin 10, New Albany 9

The Bears (14-9) scored what proved to be the game-winning run in the top of the seventh and held off the host Eagles in the bottom half to secure a non-league win Thursday night in New Albany.

Evie Roberts had a huge night, finishing 4-for-4 from the dish with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored. Ava Kresak and Afton Thomas also did a ton of damage, finishing with three hits apiece.

BASEBALL

Delaware Hayes picked up a solid non-league win on the road Thursday, holding off host Columbus Academy 4-3 to improve to 14-6 on the season.

The Pacers started fast, scoring two first-inning runs before doubling their lead with two more in the fourth. The Vikings rallied with three runs over the course of the final two innings, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Bryden Decaminada and Caleb Rowe led the charge, finishing with two hits apiece. Decaminada added an RBI, as did Lucas Flack and Kyle Sanson.

Tank Tompkins snagged the win on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking three.

Mount Vernon 6, Big Walnut 1

The OCC-Capital Division champs got stung by the Jackets Thursday as host Mount Vernon used a five-run third inning to break things open on the way to a non-league win.

Jake Neff and Eli Helton led the Golden Eagles (16-3) with two hits apiece.