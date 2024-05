Delaware County Property Transfers

1623 Westwood Dr, Lewis Center, Turner, Pamela M To: Crosby, Marcina P & George B III, $500,000

507 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Pardo, Soledad, $310,102

7104 Ashford Way, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Groff, Jesica & Robbins, Trevor, $422,860

8725 Devon Ridge Ct, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Hahn, John G & Christina L, $478,631

5383 Ainsley Dr, Westerville, Houston, Brad Rodger & Amy L To: Mcconnell, Daniel & Kayla, $600,000

988 Case Rd, Delaware, Woodsedge Land Llc To: Mohr, Christopher S, $221,000

163 E Central Ave, Delaware, Fejzulla, Artionil & Prifti, Ledjon To: Kress, Cathann, $300,000

21 Royal Palm Ct, Delaware, Glenross North Llc To: Nvr Inc, $100,000

1403 Merion Ct, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $78,700

60 Orchard Heights St, Delaware, Terry, Amy J To: Ryan, Joseph Daniel & Jonah August, $260,000

1364 Cypress Point Dr, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $98,700

5437 Sheffield Ave, Powell, Hornbaker, Erin L & Michael W To: Broussard, Melanie & James, $1,054,650

196 Muladore Dr, Powell, Motika, Michael A & Dorothy S To: Rossi, Jose & Knight, Kara, $545,000

7474 Overland Trl, Delaware, Dix, Robert D & Michele M To: Wilson, Lindsey Jane & Wayne Osborn, $740,000

552 Pisa Loop, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Flax, Jamie & Laframboise, Jeffrey, $456,260

283 Livorno Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Ambrose, Cindy & Edward, $470,905

251 Wyman Lake Dr, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Vanne, Mahendranath & Pavani, $539,390

83 Lakes At Cheshire Dr, Delaware, Foti, Kelly H To: Montell, Stephen J & Sally B, $375,000

4568 Marilyn Dr, Lewis Center, Stone, Charles & Martha To: Sturgeon, Kenneth & Beth, $480,000

2737 Voss Dr, Delaware, Armstrong, Leslie A & Jason C To: Forquer, Ryan Michael & Perdue, Tasha Ria, $915,000