SourcePoint Board of Directors seeking members

The SourcePoint Board of Directors seeks candidates to serve on the organization’s governing board for terms beginning in 2025. The nonprofit organization provides professional expertise, services, and programs to help Delaware County adults live well after 55. SourcePoint provides in-home care services and community programs that benefit the health and wellness of adults ages 55 and better, as well as family caregivers.

SourcePoint’s volunteer board of directors is responsible for planning, policy development, resource development, financial oversight, evaluating the performance of the chief executive officer, and ensuring that the organization is addressing its mission of service. The board meets six to eight times annually, and board members are expected to participate on at least two board committees and attend key events. It is also expected that board members will support and participate in fundraising activities.

The board typically meets at the organization’s Cheshire Road headquarters at noon on the last Wednesday of a month. Hybrid meetings with a virtual option remain available in 2025.

The board is seeking a diverse mix of community members, and adults of any age are encouraged to apply. Those interested in serving and providing board leadership for a dynamic nonprofit organization that serves a rapidly growing older population should complete an application, available online at MySourcePoint.org/board or by calling 740-363-6677. The application deadline is Friday, July 12.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55, as well as family caregivers. Services and programs are supported by the local senior services levy, private and corporate donations, grants, and the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging.

Submitted by SourcePoint.