OWU earns praise from Study Abroad Aide

Courtesy | James DeCamp

Ohio Wesleyan University is included in two world rankings of universities considered to be among the “Best” and “Best Value” schools for international students seeking to study abroad.

The rankings were compiled by South Korea-based Study Abroad Aide, which analyzed nearly 8,060 colleges and universities in 69 countries.

“This recognition highlights that your institution stands out globally for providing a great mix of high-quality education and affordability,” Study Abroad Aide staff said in announcing the news.

For its “Best Universities” ranking, released in February, Ohio Wesleyan is listed among the top 24% of schools in the world, coming in at No. 1,907. For its “Best Value Universities” ranking, released this month, Ohio Wesleyan is listed among the top 35% of schools globally, coming in at 2,735.

To determine its “Best Value” ranking, Study Abroad Aide considered two metrics: academic quality, comprising 75% of the weight, and affordability, comprising 25%.

For its “Best” overall ranking, it considered these factors and also sought to “showcase the higher educational institutions that do not just seek academic triumph but also foster inclusivity, diversity, and satisfactory student welfare.”

In addition to the Study Abroad Aide rankings, Ohio Wesleyan also is ranked among the top 8.4% of 20,531 universities worldwide, according to the 2023 edition of the Global 2000 list, the latest available. The Global 2000 is compiled by the Center for World University Rankings, based in the United Arab Emirates. For its latest rankings, the organization analyzed 62 million outcome-based data points assessing the quality of education (25%), employability (25%), faculty (10%), and research (40%).

Learn more about Study Abroad Aide at https://studyabroadaide.com/rankings, more about the Center for World University Rankings at https://cwur.org, and more about an Ohio Wesleyan education at www.owu.edu/admission.

Submitted by Ohio Wesleyan University.