Program to focus on early county settler

SUNBURY — Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on May 14 in the Myers Inn Museum, come follow via video, Irena Carpenter, who was the matriarch of possibly the first white family to settle in Delaware County.

In character, Sherry Carmichael, a descendent of the Carpenters, describes the Carpenter family’s moves from Connecticut to central New York and then in 1801 to what became Liberty Township.

Carmichael wrote the historical fiction script based on an account of the journey written by a descendant that appears in the 1880 Baskin’s “History of Delaware County.” Documented facts are used where available and are supplemented by plausible guesses at the hardships and missing facts. Carmichael will be present to answer any questions after viewing the video.

Allen Miller was the videographer of the video, filming it in the Martin-Powell House on Olentangy Street in Powell. Miller and Carmichael are both members of the Powell – Liberty Historical Society. Admission to the program is free.

Myers Inn Museum is located at the corner of Granville and Columbus Street facing Sunbury Square. It is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.

Submitted by the Big Walnut Area Historical Society.