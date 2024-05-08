Zoo names Alagappan new DEIAB director

Alagappan

POWELL – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is pleased to welcome Sathu Alagappan as the new director of diversity, equity, inclusion, access, and belonging (DEIAB). In this role, Alagappan will develop and implement the Zoo’s DEIAB initiatives, programs and culture. She will also serve as the primary point of contact for the DEIAB Committee and the organization’s executive leadership team for all DEIAB-related work.

Prior to joining the Columbus Zoo, Alagappan served as a DEI and HR consultant at Yana Development Group in Plain City. During her tenure, she provided thought partnership, training, executive coaching, and tools/methodologies for clients, focusing on DEIAB initiatives.

With over 20 years of diverse experience across multiple industries, Alagappan’s knowledge of creating, driving, and measuring DEIAB initiatives will be paramount as the Zoo continues to build and grow its DEI strategy throughout all the parks.

“We are excited to welcome Sathu to our team. Her extensive experience and deep commitment to advancing DEI initiatives align perfectly with our goal of creating a solid foundation for DEIAB. Sathu’s leadership will be instrumental in not only building DEIAB at the Columbus Zoo but also in integrating a comprehensive DEIAB strategy into our organizational culture. I am confident that Sathu will help drive positive change within our organization,” said Tom Schmid, president and CEO of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

“This is an exciting opportunity to help build and implement DEIAB at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. There is such great momentum, and it’s wonderful to see a well-known organization recognize this critically important work and continually ask questions to ensure DEI is all encompassing” said Alagappan. “I look forward to working with the team and stakeholders to drive positive change and ensure that DEI is a core value in the organization and a centerpiece in every aspect of its operations.”

Alagappan is an IDI qualified administrator and certified in various personality assessments and coaching methodologies. She earned her master’s in strategic human resources from Franklin University.

For more information about the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s DEIAB initiatives, visit www.columbuszoo.org/deiab.

Submitted by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.